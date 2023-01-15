Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton has blamed menopausal brain fog for causing her to have four falls in a single day while training for Dancing On Ice.

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton is no stranger to television talent shows - her band were formed on ITV's Popstars. She's 11/1 to also triumph on the ice.

The 43-year-old has also opened up about her battle with addiction and says her debut on the show celebrate how she turned her life around. Heaton added that there will be “a lot of emotion” from her and her family as she takes to the ice with her professional skating partner Lukasz Rozycki when the ITV talent contest launches on Sunday.

Heaton has been open in the past about how she previously struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction, but that going to rehab had saved her life. Dancing On Ice is returning for its 15th season this weekend. It will begin on ITV at 6.30pm on Sunday (15 January), with episodes lasting 90 minutes.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the series. Heaton is one of the celebrities taking part alongside the likes of Joey Essex, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, John Fashanu and more.

What did Michelle Heaton say on Loose Women?

Ahead of taking part in Dancing On Ice, the Liberty X singer appeared on ITV’s Loose Women last week. Daily Mail reported that she revealed she had four falls in one day while training for the show and blamed it on menopausal brain fog.

The website reports that she said: “I’ve got a bit of whiplash on my neck, I had I think four falls on Monday and do you know what it is? It’s forgetting you’re on ice! I’m calling it menopausal brain fog because I just stand there.

She said: “Obviously, I’m not as sharp as I used to be. So I think Lukasz’s way of explaining things, I nod and I hear him and it’s really, really difficult to take it all in. But set that aside, I’ve got a good recovery programme, I still work my recovery hard, that doesn’t affect anything to do with Dancing On Ice.

“I’m just loving being here and you know, what I have got is a second chance at everything. And I don’t want to shut my eyes and it will be over tomorrow. I just want to enjoy it.”

Heaton also admitted that she has had a “few close misses” on the ice adding: “I think falling, hopefully, shouldn’t be part of my routine but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s in there. I’m just a little bit dizzy, quite a lot ditzy.”

Who is Liberty X singer’s husband?

Heaton has been married twice. First to singer Andy Scott-Lee from 2006 until 2008 when they split.

She is currently married to Hugh Hanley, an Irish buisnessman. The wedding took place in the Bahamas in July 2010 and they have two children, daughter born in 2012 and a son born in 2014.

What has Michelle Heaton said about her battle with addiction?

Heaton has been open in the past about how she previously struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction, but that going to rehab had saved her life. Ahead of the show’s return, the mother-of-two said: “I still am in recovery and I work daily on it, the kids don’t work daily on it, they just see a happy, healthy mummy now.

“And so for having them in the audience on Sunday, I think there’s going to be a lot of emotion from them and myself. And just them feeling proud of me and my husband being there, and my friends who helped me along my way.

“It’s just a celebration, I think, I just want to say to celebrate that you can get over things and you can turn your life around because there was a point where it wasn’t going to be turned around and I’m just so grateful that I’m here.”