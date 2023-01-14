The ITV ice skating competition, which is presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scohfield, kicks off this weekend

Hit ITV series Dancing On Ice 2023 is set to hit our TV screens this weekend, with 11 stars set to battle it out to be crowned the winner of series 15.

The figure skating talent show, which has been around since 2006, is set to be presented once again by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are set to return as coaches.

Advertisement

Several big names are set to take to the ice with their professional skaters, including Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne, and The Only Way Is Essex’s Joey Essex.

They will all be hoping to impress a judging line-up that includes former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, as well as Torvill and Dean - who won a Winter Olympic gold in 1984.

Advertisement

But who are the bookies’ favourites to be crowned the series 15 winners? Here are all the odds for the runners and riders.

Dancing On Ice 2023 is set to be the ice skating show’s 15 series (image: ITV)

Advertisement

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

The ice skating show kicks off on Sunday (15 January).

You will be able to catch all the axels, flips and toe loops from 6.30pm on ITV, with the action set to be available on the channel’s streaming platform ITVX after the show ends at 8pm.

Advertisement

Who are previous Dancing On Ice winners?

This year’s contestants will be hoping to emulate the 13 previous winners of Dancing on Ice. Here is a full list of the champions (excluding the winner of series 9’s all-stars competition):.

Advertisement

Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Gaynor Faye Ex-England rugby player Kyran Bracken Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw X Factor star and Brookside actor Ray Quinn Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Hayley Tamaddon EastEnders actor Sam Attwater Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle X Factor star Jake Quickenden Former Strictly star James Jordan TV personality Joe Swash Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay Professional dancer Regan Gascoigne

Dancing On Ice contestant odds

So, which of Dancing On Ice 2023’s contestants are deemed to be the most likely winners - and which stars will struggle? Here’s what the bookies make of each celebrity and their professional partner (all correct at time of writing).

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield: PaddyPower 7/2; Ladbrokes 7/2

PaddyPower 7/2; Ladbrokes 7/2 Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer: PaddyPower 4/1; Ladbrokes 4/1

PaddyPower 4/1; Ladbrokes 4/1 Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon: PaddyPower 15/2; Ladbrokes 8/1

PaddyPower 15/2; Ladbrokes 8/1 Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki: PaddyPower 11/1; Ladbrokes 12/1

PaddyPower 11/1; Ladbrokes 12/1 Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard: PaddyPower 13/1; Ladbrokes 14/1

PaddyPower 13/1; Ladbrokes 14/1 John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman: PaddyPower 22/1; Ladbrokes 25/1

PaddyPower 22/1; Ladbrokes 25/1 Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini: PaddyPower 15/2; Ladbrokes 8/1

PaddyPower 15/2; Ladbrokes 8/1 Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers: PaddyPower 18/1; Ladbrokes 20/1

PaddyPower 18/1; Ladbrokes 20/1 The Vivienne and Colin Grafton: PaddyPower 9/1; Ladbrokes 10/1

PaddyPower 9/1; Ladbrokes 10/1 Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty: PaddyPower 13/1; Ladbrokes 14/1

PaddyPower 13/1; Ladbrokes 14/1 Nile Wilson and Olivia Smar: PaddyPower 3/1; Ladbrokes 10/3

Advertisement