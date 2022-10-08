The likes of Ekin Su, Joey Essex and The Vivienne have all been confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2023.

Dancing on Ice will return for another season in 2023 with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gearing up to host the beloved programme.

The show challenges a range of celebrities to test their skills on the ice rink in a bid to impress an expert panel of judges and the viewers from home. Last year’s show was won by professional dancer Regan Gascoigne and his partner Karina Manta.

Here we take a look at all the celebrities braving the ice this year and where you might have seen them before.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will continue to host Dancing on Ice (Getty Images)

When is Dancing on Ice 2023?

The producers of the show are yet to announce an exact return date for Dancing on Ice 2023, however they have confirmed that the fifteen series will begin January 2023.

The 2022 season of the show began on 16 January and the series normally runs for around 10 weeks. It is expected to follow a similar pattern this time around.

Who are the contestants for Dancing on Ice 2023?

So far seven celebrities have been confirmed for the line up of the 2023 series of Dancing on Ice. ITV has confirmed that there will be a total of 11 celebrities participating in this year’s series, so we can expect there to be further announcements in the weeks leading up to the show.

Here are all the names to be confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2023

Patsy Palmer - Eastenders actress and DJ

Patsy Palmer has previously appeared in Strictly Come Dancing (Getty Images)

Julie Anne Merkell, known professionally as Patsy Palmer is an English actress and DJ who is best known for her role in the long running BBC soap opera Eastenders. Palmer featured on Eastenders from 1993 until 1999, however she also returned to the show from 2008-2014 and more recently in 2019.

Palmer is no stranger to the dance floor and has previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 where she finished 5th. The Eastenders actress said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought I’ll just go for it and it seems like a lot of fun. My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was that I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves.”

John Fashanu- Footballer

John Fashanu was a key member of the Wimbledon team which lifted the FA Cup in 1988 (Getty Images)

John Fashanu was a former footballer who represented the England national team on two occasions. He is best remembered for his time at Wimbledon at a time where the players were labelled the “Crazy Gang” due to their aggressive style of play. During his time he helped them to a shock FA Cup final victory over Liverpool in 1988.

The former Wimbledon striker said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive- I am definitely in it to win it.”

Ekin Su Culculoglu - Love Island Winner

Ekin-Su Cuculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were the winners of reality TV series Love Island (Getty Images)

The Love Island winner revealed the news on Good Morning Britain and said: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing On Ice. I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Mollie Gallagher - Coronation Street actress

Mollie Gallagher attended the British Soap Awards 2022. (Getty Images)

Mollie Gallagher has also been revealed in the lineup for the latest series of Dancing on Ice. Gallagher is best known for her role as Nina Lucas in the soap opera Coronation Street and the 24 year-old actress won several awards including Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards.

Nile Wilson- Olympic gymnast

Nile Wilson is a former British artistic gymnast who won a bronze medal for Team GB during the 2016 Summer Olympics. He has enjoyed a successful career in the sport and is a five time Commonwealth Games champion.

Since retiring Wilson has become a well renowned YouTuber where he posts vlogs about his workouts and daily life. Wilson took to his channel to announce he was appearing on the show and said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing. I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating, but I am so excited for this opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and feel like an athlete again.”

Joey Essex - Towie star and TV personality

Joey Essex has been confirmed for the 2023 Dancing on Ice lineup. (getty images)

Joey Essex is an English TV personality who first made a name for himself by appearing on the reality TV series The Only Way is Essex. Since then he has appeared in shows such as Celeb’s Go Dating and I’m a Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here!

The former Towie star is aiming to impress on the upcoming show and said: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.”

The Vivienne - Welsh drag queen

The Vivienne will appear on the 2023 series of Dancing on Ice (Getty Images)

Vivienne is best known for being the winner of the series RuPauls Drag Race UK in 2019.