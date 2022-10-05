Ekin-Su Culculoglu is said to have signed up for Dancing on Ice after her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti turned down ITV show

Ekin-Su Culculoglu is said to have joined the cast of ITV’s new season of Dancing on Ice to the delight of the show’s producers who were “keen” to get her onboard.

The Love Island winner, 28, from Essex, reportedly agreed to participate in the ice skating competition after her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, 27, said he turned down the offer because he was “too busy”.

Davide and Ekin-Su met on this year’s Love Island and won the reality TV show by a landslide vote of 63.69%.

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection is available from 5pm on September 15.

Ekin-Su is set to become the latest Islander to feature on Dancing on Ice following previous contestants Maura Higgins and Liberty Poole.

She will reportedly join this season’s cast alongside EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, Hollyoaks’ Carley Stenson and former footballer John Fashanu.

Advertisement

However, the show’s producers were allegedly very happy to announce Ekin-Su as one of the upcoming celebrities as Love Islanders tend to be a hit with audiences.

Fans hope that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be the new face of Love Island in January.

An insider told The Sun: “Producers of Dancing on Ice are always keen to bag a big name from Love Island…Maura Higgins was a skater in 2020 and last year Liberty Poole was the star signing.”

They added: “Ekin-Su might just turn out to be the most sensational addition to the line-up yet.”

Ekin-Su’s announcement comes after she landed a huge £1 million deal with clothing range Oh Polly! and revealed that she is working on a travel series with her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

Advertisement

The collection is part of a reported £1m deal between Ekin-Su and Oh Polly.

The couple proved to be a big success on Love Island 2022 due to their “realistic” stormy relationship, which led to them winning over runner-ups Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.

Ekin-Su is set to appear on Dancing on Ice after her boyfriend turned down the opportunity due to his schedule.

According to The Daily Mail, Davide said: “Right now I can’t focus on something like that, for the moment anyway, but in the future maybe I will.”

In a brand-new series called Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, the Love Island 2022 winners will take two “trips of a lifetime” to the hometowns of Davide in Italy and Ekin-Su in Turkey.

Davide has also stated that he is focusing on his relationship with Ekin-Su following their time in the villa.

Advertisement

He told Digital Spy: “We’re just enjoying the moment and the opportunities that come to us/ [I’m] just trying to create quality time with me and Ekin and probably thinking about moving in together but I can’t tell when.