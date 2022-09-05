Davide Sancliment was seen getting into a taxi with his friend and two women after KSI’s fight at London’s O2

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has reassured fans that her boyfriend Davide Sancliment hasn’t “cheated” on her, after a video showing the 27-year-old with two other women went viral.

The couple, who made their relationship exclusive on Love Island, won the series last month - after getting 63.69% of the final vote.

Due to their busy schedules, the pair haven’t been spending much time together since leaving the villa - compared to runner ups Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and fourth place Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su has been in Los Angeles shooting for her new OhPolly collection - which has become the biggest fashion collaboration deal in the Love Island history.

While she was in America, a fan filmed Davide getting into a taxi with his friend and two blonde women after KSI’s fight night at London’s O2.

It was later revealed that the two women were Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd - who he was sat with at the event.

Davide was among a big group of friends at the event, including islanders Paige Thorne and Antigoni Buxton.

However, the viral video sent fans crazy, with many thinking that Davide had cheated on Ekin-Su just weeks after winning the reality show.

“DAVIDE CHEATED ALREADY??! mannnn what an L!!!,” one wrote.

Another said: “I’m not judging Davide just yet until I’m proven otherwise. If he has cheated on Ekin Su. He’s a silly man. They have plans for a TV series as well as moving in together”

Ekin-Su cleared up the rumours in an interview with Goss.ie at the opening of the BPerfect cosmetics store in Dublin.

The 28-year-old said: “I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him the whole night.

“You know the relationship is between me and him, and people like to talk.

“The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a taxi with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, that’s all it was.

“And you know I trust him, he didn’t cheat, and he’s my man,”

She went on to admit that the thing she has found hardest since leaving the villa is “not spending enough time” with Davide.

Since the interview, the winning couple have been reunited and they look as happy as ever.