Molly-Mae Hague will be “donating all the profits to charity” from PrettyLittleThing’s marketplace

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pretty Little Thing’s online marketplace launched last week, and many famous faces are already selling their second-hand clothes, beauty products, shoes and bags on the app.

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack took to Instagram to announce that she would be the first ever ambassador for the PLT Marketplace.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside a snap of herself, she wrote: “05.09.22 Watch this space”

She has since listed an impressive 24 items - all for under £35 - including shoes, handbags, a denim dress and leather trousers.

The reality TV star, who is also a beauty ambassador for Boots, has been listed as one of this month’s top sellers on the PLT Marketplace app.

PLT creative director and 2019 Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, has also launched her own “verified boutique” on the buying and selling platform.

She announced that she will be “donating all the profits to charity”, but hasn’t revealed which charity.

Clothes that Molly-Mae will be selling on the new PLT Marketplace app. (Credit @mollymae Instagram)

Molly-Mae showed her Instagram followers some of the clothes she would be listing on the marketplace - most of which have tags on.

However, at the time of writing, she has not uploaded anything to the app.

Love Island’s Coco Lodge, who is also using the platform, explained that “the app isn’t just for PLT items, it’s a place to buy and sell pieces from all your favourite brands”.

She is currently selling three items; including a neon corset top and pink flower mini skirt.

Fellow 2022 islander Danica Taylor, who has recently been in the headlines for kissing Towie star Roman Hackett, has began posting some of her second-hand items to the marketplace.

She is selling three bodycon dresses, all at just £6.

Liberty Poole, who was on Love Island in 2021, is also selling her “pre loved favourites on the PLT Marketplace”.

She is currently selling three items; including an oversized denim shacket and pink slinky skirt.

PLT’s marketing director Nicki Capstick is currently selling 19 items; including a long sleeve bodycon dress and a denim co-ord.