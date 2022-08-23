Molly-Mae, Chloe Burrows and Maura Higgins are among those who have been spotted in Paris today.

Molly-Mae Hague left her fans eagerly anticipating “something so exciting”, after revealing that she was travelling to Paris.

The Love Island star, who boasts 6.4million Instagram followers, documented her journey to the French capital on her stories this morning.

She teamed a black cropped blazer and white joggers for her first appearance at Pretty Little Thing’s Paris showroom.

Social media posts suggest that many ex-islanders are also due to visit the showroom, which has been decorated with PLT unicorns, a mini Eiffel Tower and arcade games.

Maura Higgins, who woke up before 5am this morning for her journey to France, has already made it to the city of romance to support her Love Island co-star.

She wore a classy white suit, which she unfortunately spilt makeup on while trying to do her face on the Eurostar.

The 31-year-old travelled with a Chanel tote bag and Louis Vuitton make up bag.

Some 2021 Love Island stars have also been spotted in Paris - however they are yet to make an appearance at the showroom.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran arrived in Paris yesterday, and went for a meal at Chez Francis which has views of the Eiffel Tower.

Chloe looked summery in a floaty white dress, whileToby rocked cargo pants and a hot pink t-shirt during their visit to the famous landmark.

This morning, the pair made their way to Disneyland Paris where Chloe looked cute in her minnie mouse ears and an all black fit consisting of an Off-White top , leggings and trainers.

Mille Court, who arrived in Paris via the Eurostar this morning with friend Ryan Lloyd, is staying in Hotel Grand Powers - which has excellent views of the Eiffel Tower.

She looked chic in a Prada bralet , a Lululemon skirt and an oversized grey blazer - accompanied by Prada leather loafers and Balenciaga sunglasses .

Molly Mae racked up over 1,000 likes within ten minutes of sharing a post anouncing her latest PLT collection this evening.

She showed herself wearing a selection of items, captioning: “Another one for the books…. My brand new collection has now DROPPED😭🤍 @prettylittlething I will never get over the feeling of being able to help design these collections from scratch for you all… and then to see you all wearing it, it will never feel real.

“We work so hard to make every collection even more special than the last, I really am so beyond proud of this one!!!🤍”

Many commenters have praised the “beautiful” release, while showing their support by leaving heart emojis underneath the post.