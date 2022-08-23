Olly Murs, Laura Whitmore, Jose Baxter and Tommy Fury were among the celebrties who saw Coldplay live at Wembley last weekend

Coldplay took to the stage at Wembley Stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

With a 90,000 capacity and six sold out shows, millions of people travelled to the London venue to see the British rock band perform.

And among those there were many famous faces in the crowd including reality stars, models, dancers, footballers and singers.

Singer Olly Murs was spotted sticking his tongue out as he posed before the show with his new fiance Amelia Tank, while Aljaž Škorjanec, who is known for his skills on Strictly Come Dancing, danced in the crowd on Saturday night.

“Pretty overwhelming,” McFly singer Tom Fletcher said after taking his children to the Sunday night show.

Not long after Giorgio Russo watched his sister, Alessia, and the lionesses win the Euro’s at Wembley he returned for a very different kind of evening - a bit of rock music.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, who has seen the band live many times, took her comedian husband Iain Sterling to enjoy his first Coldplay show.

And with the couple being famed for their Love Island hosting and voice overs, it would be rude not to mention the Love Island stars who were spotted at Wembley.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who came fourth in the most recent Love Island series, made a video of their Coldplay experience for TikTok.

The 2021 runners up, Chloe Burrows and Toby Arolmolaran, popped open the bubbles for their evening of music.

Chloe described it as her “favourite night”.

Fellow 2021 contestant, Lucinda Strattford, also attended the concert - but in the standing section.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, the 2019 runners up the reality show, posted a romantic selfie with Coldplay song lyrics as the caption.

Former professional footballer, Jose Baxter, used song lyrics in his caption too as he wrote “Sky full of stars”.

Super Sport golf presenter Richard Maspero described the performance as the “best” one he’s been to this summer “by a mile”.

Radio X presenter Dan Grasser used his twitter to praise Coldplay as they brang comedy actor Alan Partdrige on stage.

Social media star and Fulfil Nutrition ambassador, Bronte King, said that Coldplay were “absolutely incredibleeeeee” as she wrote about how much she was smiling.

Italian fashion model Laura Fazzino, who was seen rocking a Coldplay t-shirt, posted four Instagram posts from her evening at Wembley.

Kirsty Bush Wacker, the founder of charity The Gary Bush Foundation, also looked good in some of the Music of the Spheres World tour merchandise.