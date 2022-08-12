Coldplay will play 6 shows at Wembley Stadium in August

Wembley Stadium has issued advice to fans attending Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres world tour as temperatures are forecast to reach 35C over the weekend.

The British band are playing six shows at the London venue, which has a capacity of 90,000, between 12 August and 21 August.

A heatwave warning is in place this weekend in the capital, with a four-day amber alert issued by the Met Office.

If you are going here’s all you need to know:

What have Wembley Stadium said?

Advice published on the Wembley Stadium website asks those attending concerts on Friday and Saturday not to arrive too early, to avoid overconsumption of alcohol, and to wear light clothing to allow the air to circulate.

The venue has also said fans can bring in a refillable plastic or aluminium water bottle – up to 500ml capacity – which they can fill at water points throughout the stadium.

Other advice includes to wear a hat, apply sunscreen and to seek shade if fans feel too hot.

Concert-goers who find themselves feeling unwell during the show are advised to “seek help from the stadium’s customer engagement or medical teams”.

Have Coldplay said anything?

The Grammy award-winning band, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, also shared the advice on their Twitter account.

How hot could it get this weekend?

After record-breaking temperatures were recorded in England last month, further hot weather is forecast for Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures could see England become hotter than parts of the Caribbean, with drought being declared for the most affected areas of the country after the driest July on record for some parts.

On July 18, temperatures of 40.3C were recorded in Coningsby, trumping the previous high of 38.7C recorded in 2019.

What does the weather warning say?

On its website, the Met Office says: “Temperatures will increase across much of the UK over the coming week. Temperatures will be highest across parts of England and Wales with these peaking on Friday and Saturday. In addition to high daytime maxima, temperatures overnight will remain very warm, especially in larger urban areas.”

What time does Coldplay at Wembley Stadium start?

The doors will open at 5pm and it is scheduled to end at 10.30pm.

There will be two support acts performing before Coldplay take to the stage.

In previous shows in Berlin, the band took to the stage at around 8.30pm and performed for approximately two hours.

Who is the support act?

The support acts for the Wembley Stadium shows are as follows:

12 August - H.E.R/ Griff

13 August - H.E.R/ Griff

16 August - London Grammar/ Ibibio Sound Machine

17 August - H.E.R/ Ibibio Sound Machine

20 August - London Grammar/ Laura Mvula

21 August - London Grammar/ Laura Mvula

Coldplay will also play two shows at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 23 and 24 August.

Can you get tickets?

The shows at Wembley Stadium are sold out, according to the venue’s website.

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for the Wembley Stadium shows.

Resale tickets are available for the first Hampden Park show in Glasgow on 23 August - starting at £83 each - and also the second show on 24 August.

What is the capacity for Wembley?