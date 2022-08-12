Coldplay will play a series of concerts in London in August

Coldplay will begin a residency at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend.

The global superstars will play six shows at the famous venue.

Coldplay will also be playing two concerts at Glasgow’s Hampden Park later in August.

If you are going to the Coldplay concerts - here’s all you need to know:

What time does Coldplay at Wembley Stadium start?

The doors will open at 5pm and it is scheduled to end at 10.30pm.

There will be two support acts performing before Coldplay take to the stage.

In previous shows in Berlin, the band took to the stage at around 8.30pm and performed for approximately two hours.

Who is the support act?

The support acts for the Wembley Stadium shows are as follows:

12 August - H.E.R/ Griff

13 August - H.E.R/ Griff

16 August - London Grammar/ Ibibio Sound Machine

17 August - H.E.R/ Ibibio Sound Machine

20 August - London Grammar/ Laura Mvula

21 August - London Grammar/ Laura Mvula

Why was a show rescheduled?

The band stated that the decision was made due to “insufficient transport for ticket holders”.

The show due to take place on Friday 19 August has been moved to Sunday 21 August.

Can you get tickets?

The shows at Wembley Stadium are sold out, according to the venue’s website.

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for the Wembley Stadium shows.

Resale tickets are available for the first Hampden Park show in Glasgow on 23 August - starting at £83 each - and also the second show on 24 August.

What is the seating plan at Wembley Stadium?

You can check your ticket for your seat and block number.

What is the capacity for Wembley?

It has a capacity of 90,000 - making it one of the biggest stadium’s in the UK and Europe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

What are the tour dates for UK 2022?

Coldplay will be playing the following dates in the UK in 2022:

12 August - Wembley Stadium, London

13 August - Wembley Stadium, London

16 August - Wembley Stadium, London

17 August - Wembley Stadium, London

20 August - Wembley Stadium, London

21 August - Wembley Stadium, London

23 August - Hampden Park, Glasgow

24 August - Hampden Park, Glasgow

What songs could Coldplay play at Wembley?

The setlist for the Wembley Stadium shows has not yet been released.

However Setlist.fm have pulled together an average setlist that Coldplay has played on their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour.

The band has averaged sets around two hours long.

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

Politik

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Sunrise

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

Magic

Fix You

Humankind

Biutyful

How to get to Wembley Stadium?

Wembley Stadium is easily accessible from three railway stations.

Wembley Park Station is only two stops from Baker Street on the London Underground Metropolitan line, and is also served by the Jubilee line for further connections across the Underground network.