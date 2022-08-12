Coldplay will begin a residency at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend.
The global superstars will play six shows at the famous venue.
Coldplay will also be playing two concerts at Glasgow’s Hampden Park later in August.
If you are going to the Coldplay concerts - here’s all you need to know:
What time does Coldplay at Wembley Stadium start?
The doors will open at 5pm and it is scheduled to end at 10.30pm.
There will be two support acts performing before Coldplay take to the stage.
In previous shows in Berlin, the band took to the stage at around 8.30pm and performed for approximately two hours.
Who is the support act?
The support acts for the Wembley Stadium shows are as follows:
- 12 August - H.E.R/ Griff
- 13 August - H.E.R/ Griff
- 16 August - London Grammar/ Ibibio Sound Machine
- 17 August - H.E.R/ Ibibio Sound Machine
- 20 August - London Grammar/ Laura Mvula
- 21 August - London Grammar/ Laura Mvula
Why was a show rescheduled?
Due to a planned London Underground strike, Coldplay have rescheduled one of their upcoming concerts at Wembley Stadium.
The band stated that the decision was made due to “insufficient transport for ticket holders”.
The show due to take place on Friday 19 August has been moved to Sunday 21 August.
Can you get tickets?
The shows at Wembley Stadium are sold out, according to the venue’s website.
Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for the Wembley Stadium shows.
Resale tickets are available for the first Hampden Park show in Glasgow on 23 August - starting at £83 each - and also the second show on 24 August.
What is the seating plan at Wembley Stadium?
You can check your ticket for your seat and block number.
What is the capacity for Wembley?
It has a capacity of 90,000 - making it one of the biggest stadium’s in the UK and Europe.
What are the tour dates for UK 2022?
Coldplay will be playing the following dates in the UK in 2022:
- 12 August - Wembley Stadium, London
- 13 August - Wembley Stadium, London
- 16 August - Wembley Stadium, London
- 17 August - Wembley Stadium, London
- 20 August - Wembley Stadium, London
- 21 August - Wembley Stadium, London
- 23 August - Hampden Park, Glasgow
- 24 August - Hampden Park, Glasgow
What songs could Coldplay play at Wembley?
The setlist for the Wembley Stadium shows has not yet been released.
However Setlist.fm have pulled together an average setlist that Coldplay has played on their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour.
The band has averaged sets around two hours long.
- Higher Power
- Adventure of a Lifetime
- Paradise
- Charlie Brown
- The Scientist
- Viva la Vida
- Hymn for the Weekend
- Let Somebody Go
- Politik
- In My Place
- Yellow
- Human Heart
- People of the Pride
- Clocks
- Sunrise
- Infinity Sign
- Something Just Like This
- Midnight
- My Universe
- A Sky Full of Stars
- Sparks
- Magic
- Fix You
- Humankind
- Biutyful
How to get to Wembley Stadium?
Wembley Stadium is easily accessible from three railway stations.
Wembley Park Station is only two stops from Baker Street on the London Underground Metropolitan line, and is also served by the Jubilee line for further connections across the Underground network.
Wembley Stadium Station is one stop from London Marylebone on Chiltern Railways, and Wembley Central Station is on the London Underground Bakerloo line and London Overground line from Watford Junction to London Euston.