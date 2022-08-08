Coldplay’s massive world tour will include six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium

Coldplay are set to play six concerts in London this month as part of their 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour which will be as “sustainable as possible”.

Their tour will be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

Support on the tour, which kicked off in Costa Rica in March, will come from H.E.R. and London Grammar.

They will be playing six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and two gigs at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in August.

The band were originally due to play Wembley on Friday 19 August, but have had to reschedule due to the train strikes.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your hands on Coldplay tickets.

Coldplay will play shows in London and Glasgow in 2022

How to book Coldplay tickets

Priority tickets for the London and Glasgow shows go to fans who have pre-ordered Music Of The Spheres from the band’s official webstore.

Tickets for the UK shows went on sale to the general public on 22 October at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Full ticket details can be found on the Coldplay website.

Coldplay 2022 tour dates in full

MARCH 2022

18 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Estadio Nacional

22 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Estadio Olímpico

25 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA*

29 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron*

APRIL 2022

3: Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol*

23: Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

26: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

MAY 2022

3 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

6 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium*

8 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium*

28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

JUNE 2022

1 – Washington, DC – FedExField*

4 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium*

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field*

11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium*

JULY 2022

2 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

3 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

8 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy*

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin^

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin*

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

AUGUST 2022

5 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

6 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - now rescheduled to Sunday 21 August

20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

25 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium

SEPTEMBER 2022

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar

What Coldplay have said about the tour

Ahead of the COP26 summit, the band’s ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.

The band wrote on Twitter: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.

“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.

“It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.

“If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

How will the tour be more sustainable?

Chris Martin first revealed in 2019 that they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their previous album Everyday Life because of environmental concerns.

This time their global tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

Martin said: “We’re proud to partner with BMW to create the world’s first tourable, rechargeable show battery – which will allow us to power our concerts almost entirely from clean, renewable energy.”

These alternatives will replace the usual diesel and petrol generators, which will reduce the carbon footprint of the concerts.

BMW spokesman Jens Thiemer said: “A common awareness of sustainability has led during recent years to an intensive, creative co-creation process between BMW and Coldplay.

“The campaign song Higher Power, marking the launch of our all-electric models BMW iX and BMW i4, as well as Coldplay’s performance at BMW’s virtual world of JOYTOPIA during the IAA Mobility, were the first major highlights of our successful co-operation.

“With the use of second-life batteries from BMW i3 vehicles we are now helping Coldplay’s world tour become even more sustainable.”

Coldplay release their ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, on Friday (15 October).

