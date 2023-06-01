For the curious.
Coldplay's sets at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester will last around 2 hours

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago

Coldplay fans will be flocking to the Etihad Stadium for the band's latest UK tour this weekend.

Chris Martin and co will be playing four shows in Manchester - including back-to-back gigs on Saturday and Sunday. The band will then head to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for two concerts.

The Music of the Spheres world tour shows in Manchester and Cardiff are sold out. Coldplay will remain on tour until November 2023.

But how long will the concerts last? Here is what to expect:

How long are Coldplay's concerts in Manchester?

The band have played one of the four shows at the Etihad Stadium so far. The remaining shows will take place on 1 June, 3 June and 4 June.

Coldplay were on stage for two hours (120 minutes) in Manchester on 31 May. The band began to perform at 8.55pm and played until 10.55pm.

It is in keeping with recent shows such as in Barcelona when the set lasted two hours from 9.45pm until 11.45pm local time.

What are the start and end times?

The doors will open at 5pm and there will be two opening acts who perform before Coldplay take to the stage. Chris Martin and co are expected to start their set around 8.55pm at each of the Etihad Stadium shows - and the concert will end around 10.55pm.

Find out more about how to get to the concert with our sister website ManchesterWorld.

