Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour will come to Seattle's Lumen Field this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour is returning for its highly anticipated fall shows in North America.

Chris Martin and co will be bringing the huge world tour to Seattle this week. It is the first of a series of concerts in the U.S. and Canada over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Music of the Spheres tour previously rolled through North America in May and June 2022 - with stops in Chicago, New York and other major cities. Coldplay are returning to the states this month and will make stops in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Pasadena.

But what time should fans arrive for the show in Seattle? Here's all you need to know:

What time will the doors open at Lumen Field?

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour will come to Seattle's Lumen Field on Wednesday, 20 September. The doors will open at the venue at 5pm, according to its website.