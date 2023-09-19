Coldplay Seattle door times: what time doors will open at Lumen Field concert in Seattle?
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour will come to Seattle's Lumen Field this week
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour is returning for its highly anticipated fall shows in North America.
Chris Martin and co will be bringing the huge world tour to Seattle this week. It is the first of a series of concerts in the U.S. and Canada over the coming weeks.
The Music of the Spheres tour previously rolled through North America in May and June 2022 - with stops in Chicago, New York and other major cities. Coldplay are returning to the states this month and will make stops in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Pasadena.
Fans have been advised that only resale tickets are available. While the length of the shows and the potential setlist have been confirmed.
But what time should fans arrive for the show in Seattle? Here's all you need to know:
What time will the doors open at Lumen Field?
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour will come to Seattle's Lumen Field on Wednesday, 20 September. The doors will open at the venue at 5pm, according to its website.
The concert wiill start at 6.30pm on Wednesday night. Coldplay will take to the stage later in the night, following performances from two support acts - including H.E.R.