Coldplay will be joined by Chrvrches for all UK stadium shows this summer

Coldplay will be joined by two extra special guests for their huge UK stadium gigs.

Tickets for the blockbuster shows in Manchester and Cardiff are sold out - even after the band added extra dates! But before the band takes to the stage there will be opening acts.

Coldplay will perform three more shows at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday (1 June), Saturday (3 June) and Sunday (4 June). It will then be followed by two nights at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Chris Martin and co will be on stage for around two hours - but prior to that fans will be treated to sets from a pair of opening acts. But who are the supports for the tour?

Who is Coldplay's support acts in Manchester?

The band will be joined by Scottish synthpop icons Chvrches as well as up-and-comers Porij. Both bands will play sets prior to Coldplay's own performance.

For the concerts in Cardiff, Chvrches will continue to open for Coldplay but Hana Lili will swap in for Porij.

Who else has supported Coldplay during the world tour?

The band has had a range of opening acts throughout the Music of the Spheres tour - which began way back in March 2022. Coldplay will remain on the road until November 2023.

H.E.R has been the most consistent support act joining the band for the Latin America, North America and first European run of shows. The rapper opened for three of Coldplay's huge shows at Wembley Stadium last summer.

Camilla Cabello, London Grammar, Laura Mvula, Nina Nesbitt and Ibibio Sound Machine are just some of the names to have also acted as support for Coldplay on the mammoth world tour.

Our sister website ManchesterWorld has all the latest on travel and how to get to Etihad for Manchester concerts.

Who is Chvrches?

The Synthpop trio will be the main support act for Coldplay at the Manchester and Coldplay shows. They were formed in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2011 and have gone on to release four albums in the decade that followed.

The band is made up of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty.

Chvrches are perhaps best known for songs such as The Mother We Share. Their most recent album Screen Violence was released in August 2021 - the band also released a song Death Stranding for the video game of the same name.

During the first show at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Chvrches played a set of 10 songs including the following:

He Said She Said

Forever(Extended outro)

Leave a Trace

Bury It

Recover

Miracle

How Not to Drown

Asking for a Friend

The Mother We Share

Clearest Blue

Who is Porij?

This four piece group from the north of England are playing at all of the shows at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The name is pronounced like porridge.