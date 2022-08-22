Coldplay have announced an extension to their massive world tour, after six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium

Coldplay will play another set of live shows in the UK as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

The band, who have just finished six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, will take to the stage again in Manchester and Cardiff.

Their tour is being promoted as being as “sustainable as possible”, powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

Support on the tour, which kicked off in Costa Rica in March 2022, has come from H.E.R. and London Grammar so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your hands on Coldplay tickets.

How to book Coldplay tickets

Tickets for the new UK and European shows go on sale at 10am on Thursday 25August and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Full ticket details can be found on the Coldplay website.

Remaining Coldplay tour dates in full

AUGUST 2022

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

25 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium

SEPTEMBER 2022

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

MAY 2023

7 - Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PORTUGAL

24 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN

25 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN

31 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK

JUNE 2023

1 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK

6 - Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

21 - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Naples, ITALY

25 - Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY

26 - Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY

JULY 2023

1 - Stadion Letzigrund - Zurich, SWITZERLAND

5 - Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARK

6 - Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARK

8 - Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN

9 - Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN

15 - Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

16 - Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar

What Coldplay have said about the tour

Ahead of the COP26 summit, the band’s ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.

The band wrote on Twitter: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.

“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.

“It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.

“If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

How will the tour be more sustainable?

Chris Martin first revealed in 2019 that they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their previous album Everyday Life because of environmental concerns.

This time their global tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

Martin said: “We’re proud to partner with BMW to create the world’s first tourable, rechargeable show battery – which will allow us to power our concerts almost entirely from clean, renewable energy.”

These alternatives will replace the usual diesel and petrol generators, which will reduce the carbon footprint of the concerts.

BMW spokesman Jens Thiemer said: “A common awareness of sustainability has led during recent years to an intensive, creative co-creation process between BMW and Coldplay.

“The campaign song Higher Power, marking the launch of our all-electric models BMW iX and BMW i4, as well as Coldplay’s performance at BMW’s virtual world of JOYTOPIA during the IAA Mobility, were the first major highlights of our successful co-operation.

“With the use of second-life batteries from BMW i3 vehicles we are now helping Coldplay’s world tour become even more sustainable.”

Coldplay release their ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, on Friday (15 October).