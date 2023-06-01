Coldplay are back in the UK for more stadium shows on the Music of the Spheres world tour.
The band will be playing four nights in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium - including back-to-back gigs over the weekend. Chris Martin and Co will also play concerts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tickets for the concerts went on sale in late 2022 and quickly sold out, Coldplay added extra dates as a result of the high demand. But what songs can you expect to hear on the tour?
Coldplay played the first of their latest run of UK shows on Wednesday, 31 May.
What is the Coldplay setlist for Manchester?
The band will play four shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium between May and June. The first show took place on 31 May and Coldplay played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:
Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 31 May
- Higher Power
- Adventure of a Lifetime
- Paradise(extended intro and outro)
- The Scientist
B-stage
- Viva la Vida
- Something Just Like This (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover)
- Green Eyes
- What’s Love Got to Do With It
A-stage
- In My Place
- Yellow
- Human Heart
- People of the Pride
- Clocks
- Infinity Sign
B-stage
- Hymn for the Weekend
- Aeterna
A-stage
- My Universe(Coldplay x BTS cover)
- A Sky Full of Stars
C-stage
- Sparks
- Sit Down
A-stage
- Humankind
- Fix You
- Biutyful