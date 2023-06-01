Coldplay will play four shows in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium

Coldplay are back in the UK for more stadium shows on the Music of the Spheres world tour.

The band will be playing four nights in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium - including back-to-back gigs over the weekend. Chris Martin and Co will also play concerts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Tickets for the concerts went on sale in late 2022 and quickly sold out, Coldplay added extra dates as a result of the high demand. But what songs can you expect to hear on the tour?

Coldplay played the first of their latest run of UK shows on Wednesday, 31 May.

What is the Coldplay setlist for Manchester?

The band will play four shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium between May and June. The first show took place on 31 May and Coldplay played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 31 May

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise(extended intro and outro)

The Scientist

B-stage

Viva la Vida

Something Just Like This (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover)

Green Eyes

What’s Love Got to Do With It

A-stage

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

B-stage

Hymn for the Weekend

Aeterna

A-stage

My Universe(Coldplay x BTS cover)

A Sky Full of Stars

C-stage

Sparks

Sit Down

A-stage