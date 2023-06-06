Chris Martin has made his environmentally-friendly arrival in Cardiff, as the band prepares to play their huge arena show over two nights

Coldplay singer Chris Martin has shocked commuters by arriving for the band’s shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium via train.

The lead singer, 46, is in the city for two nights of sold-out shows, part of Coldplay’s mammoth Music of the Spheres worldwide tour. However, while many pop stars are used to being chauffeured around from city-to-city, Martin appears to have taken a much more down-to-earth and environmentally friendly approach to transportation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was seen boarding a train bound for Cardiff in Manchester's Piccadilly station. Coldplay played four shows at the Etihad Stadium from 30 June to 4 June.

Fans were amazed to see the superstar on the platform, mingling with fellow commuters, Wales Online reports. He even gave a platform worker a special moment, when he caught him filming him with his phone as he disembarked in Cardiff.

The worker could be seen filming the crowd of commuters with Martin among them, before the singer approached the camera flashing a big smile, with the worker thanking the singer for the interaction.

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, shocked fans by travelling to the band's Cardiff gig via train. (Credit: Avril Burton)

Despite being worth a reported £160million, Martin is a keen campaigner for the environment, so his transport by train may be his way of keeping emissions down while the band entertain audiences across the UK. The singer had even pledged ahead of the announcement of the latest world tour that he would not tour again until the band could find a way to do so sustainably.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to The Today Show in the US last year, he said: “We grow up thinking ‘they’ll take care of it’, there’s always a ‘they’. Then you realise there is no ‘they’ in the world really.

“We felt that rather than finger pointing at this organisation or that company, let’s just try and change what we can within our own sphere.”

The Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has visited cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Milan, has seen the band halve their emissions output compared to their last tour in 2017. The show in each city is fuelled by biofuel and solar panelling behind the stage, as well as a tree being planted for every ticket sold on the tour, with 4.54 million tickets sold so far.

The audience at each show has also been invited to get involved with ‘charging up’ the show with kinetic dance boards and bikes being dotted around at each stadium for attendees to use throughout the show to help charge batteries for the LED screens used throughout the show. Fans are given free aluminium reusable cups to use at water points which generate water from air moisture and light-up wristbands used at certain points in the gig also being fully compostable.

Advertisement

Advertisement