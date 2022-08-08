Due to a planned London Underground strike, Coldplay have rescheduled one of their upcoming concerts at Wembley Stadium.
The band stated that the decision was made due to "insufficient transport for ticket holders," and that the event could no longer be licensed for that day.
The band are touring in support of their 2021 album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, with six shows at Wembley Stadium in August.
But which dates are affected by strikes, what can you expect from the shows, and which hits might the band play?
Here is everything you need to know.
What can I expect from the shows?
Coldplay first announced the details of their 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in October 2021, saying it will be as “sustainable as possible”.
Their global tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.
Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.
Ahead of last year’s COP26 summit, the band said their ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.
The band wrote on Twitter: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.
“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together. At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.
“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.
“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”
Support on the tour, which kicked off in Costa Rica in March, comes from H.E.R. and London Grammar.
What might they play?
According toSetlist.fm, Coldplay have played sets that on average last just a few minutes over two hours on their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour.
The ‘average’ setlist for the tour so far looks like this:
- Higher Power
- Adventure of a Lifetime
- Paradise
- Charlie Brown
- The Scientist
- Viva la Vida
- Hymn for the Weekend
- Let Somebody Go
- Politik
- In My Place
- Yellow
- Human Heart
- People of the Pride
- Clocks
- Sunrise
- Infinity Sign
- Something Just Like This
- Midnight
- My Universe
- A Sky Full of Stars
- Sparks
- Magic
- Fix You
- Humankind
- Biutyful
Which dates are affected?
The band announced in a statement that the Friday 19 August show has been rescheduled for Sunday 21 August.
All tickets for the 19 August show will be honoured for the new date.
Those who are unable to attend will be able to receive a full refund if they contact their point of purchase by Wednesday 10 August
Any unsold tickets will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 12 August.
According to the band’s statement, rail strikes scheduled for 13 and 20 August will not disrupt performances on those dates.
But concertgoers planning on taking the train to the events are advised to check with their rail provider before departing and to allow extra time for journeys.