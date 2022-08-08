Industrial action on the London Underground has led to ‘insufficient transport for ticket holders’

Due to a planned London Underground strike, Coldplay have rescheduled one of their upcoming concerts at Wembley Stadium.

The band stated that the decision was made due to "insufficient transport for ticket holders," and that the event could no longer be licensed for that day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band are touring in support of their 2021 album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, with six shows at Wembley Stadium in August.

But which dates are affected by strikes, what can you expect from the shows, and which hits might the band play?

Here is everything you need to know.

What can I expect from the shows?

Coldplay first announced the details of their 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in October 2021, saying it will be as “sustainable as possible”.

Their global tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

Ahead of last year’s COP26 summit , the band said their ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.

Chris Martin and Will Champion of Coldplay perform onstage in January 2022 (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The band wrote on Twitter: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.

“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together. At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”

Support on the tour, which kicked off in Costa Rica in March, comes from H.E.R. and London Grammar.

What might they play?

According to Setlist.fm , Coldplay have played sets that on average last just a few minutes over two hours on their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour.

The ‘average’ setlist for the tour so far looks like this:

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

Politik

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Sunrise

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

Magic

Fix You

Humankind

Biutyful

Which dates are affected?

The band announced in a statement that the Friday 19 August show has been rescheduled for Sunday 21 August.

All tickets for the 19 August show will be honoured for the new date.

Those who are unable to attend will be able to receive a full refund if they contact their point of purchase by Wednesday 10 August

Any unsold tickets will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 12 August.

According to the band’s statement, rail strikes scheduled for 13 and 20 August will not disrupt performances on those dates.