UK travel services have seen severe disruption over the past few months as unions strike over pay

Rail passengers are being warned of fresh disruption to services due to a planned strike by train drivers at nine companies.

This is the latest strike in the long-running row over pay and conditions, which has seen UK travel services grind to a halt this summer.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-hour walkout by members of the Aslef union will take place next Saturday, 13 August.

This coincides with another busy weekend of football, with Premier League games in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Brighton likely to be affected.

It may also cause disruption to those travelling to Coldplay and Rex Orange County concerts in London.

New strike action announced for August

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We’re really disappointed that the Aslef leadership has, for the second time in as many weeks, decided to impose yet more uncertainty for passengers and businesses by disrupting passengers’ weekend plans.”

He urged the union to call off the strike action, saying he is “ready and willing to talk to the leadership of Aslef today, tomorrow… or indeed any time next week.”

The Chairman claimed the Rail Delivery Group wants to give employees a pay rise, as “everyone is feeling the pinch due to the cost of living rises,” but explained that the company “has to find the money somewhere.”

He continued: “Further strikes will see our people out of pocket and mean less money to fund a pay rise.

“So we urge the Aslef leadership to come and talk to us so we can reach a deal that is fair to staff and taxpayers, and which secures a bright, long-term future for our railway.”

When will we know more about the strikes?

Timetables will be published on 9 August.

Passengers are being advised to follow the latest travel advice, plan ahead, check before they set off, and allow extra time for their journey.

Train cancellations and severe delays are expected

Which routes are affected?

The following train services will be affected by the strikes:

Arriva Rail London

Avanti West Coast

Crosscountry

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

Great Western

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Southeastern

West Midlands Trains

Other companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy.

London Underground services are not affected on this date, but

Passengers have also been advised to start journeys later on Sunday 14 August.

What if I already have a ticket?

Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday 16 August.

Alternatively, passengers can change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

What other strike action is planned?

Further strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite has been announced for Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August.

These strikes will see over 40,000 staff members walk out in protest over wages, working conditions and job security.

The unions have announced strikes over pay and conditions

Only one in five services will be running, with travellers being told to “only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.”