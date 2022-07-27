The 24-hour strike by RMT members will see half of Underground lines with no services at all

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will hold a 24-hour strike as part of their long-running fight over jobs and pensions.

The strike will take place on Friday 19 August and will see only a fifth of normal services running - with half of lines seeing no service at all.

The union last held a 24-hour Tube strike in June as part of a national rail strike.

The news comes as the RMT union carried out strike action on Wednesday (27 July), with tens of thousands of workers at Network Rail and 14 train operators staging walkouts.

At the same time the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) is holding its own walkout.

What are the other strike dates?

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, members of the drivers’ union Aslef at eight companies will strike on Saturday (30 July).

Two further days of rail strikes had already been announced by the RMT for 18 and 20 August.

Here are the train operators striking in July and August.

Saturday 30 July:

Arriva Rail London

Great Western

LNER

Greater Anglia

Southeastern

Hull Trains

West Midlands Trains

Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August:

RMT members will go on strike again.

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Southern

Thameslink

West Midlands Trains

TransPennine Express

London Underground (19 August)

Why is there a Tube strike?

The union said that the new London Underground strike had been prompted by Transport for London’s (TfL) refusal to share details of a draft government proposal it received regarding funding of the capital’s transport system.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members will once again take to picket lines in this important dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions.

"They have been messed around by TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan.”

He added: “And to add insult to injury, they have not seen the detail of this funding letter from government.

"Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on 19 August will go ahead."

The union said it would give TfL until 2 August to give these assurances.

What has Transport for London said?

Meanwhile, Andy Lord, TfL chief operating officer, said it had not yet received official notification of the strike action.

He said: "No agreement has been reached with the government.

"We continue to work closely with our unions, while at the same time talking to the government to try to ensure that any funding agreement is fair and is the right one for London’s recovery and for our colleagues.”

Mr Lord added: "There is significant work yet to be done.