Passengers have been told ‘not to attempt to travel’ during the planned strike action

The UK is gearing up for yet another train strike taking place on 30 July.

The fifth day of strike action in two months will see 5,500 workers from eight train companies walkout over disputes about pay, working conditions and job security.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers can expect a heavily reduced service, with some routes completely cancelled.

There is concern about how this will impact the Commonwealth Games, which kicked off on the 28 July and is set to be caught up in the disruption.

Here’s everything you need to know about what routes are affected.

Are trains running today?

Trains are running today, however due to the strike action many are seeing a significantly reduced service.

Further train strikes are planned for August (Pic: Getty Images)

There will be additional disruption this weekend, with further strike action planned.

When is the next rail strike?

The next train strike will take place this weekend on Saturday 30 July.

Train strikes have seen rail services completely shut down this week (Pic: Getty Images)

Held by the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), it will see eight train companies walk out, leaving travellers with a heavily reduced service.

In a statement about the proposed strike action, Aslef‘s general secretary Mick Whelan explained that workers had not received a pay rise since 2019.

Whelan said staff: “want an increase in line with the cost of living – we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021 – for those members – who were, you will remember, the people who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic.”

Further train strikes are planned on 13, 18 and 20 August.

Who is striking on 30 July?

There are eight train companies in total striking on Saturday 30 July, with over 5,500 workers are expected to walkout.

The strike coincides with the Commonwealth Games being hosted in Birmingham, with swimming, athletics and gymnastics events due to take place.

Here are the train companies striking on 30 July:

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

London Overground

Southeastern

West Midlands Railway

What rail services have been affected by strike action this week?

Here are the train companies that have been affected by strike action:

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast have been operating under a reduced timetable, which you can find here.

Whilst they are not taking part in strike action this weekend, they are still dealing with delays due to striking on 27 July.

c2c

c2c has been running a reduced service, you can check out their timetable here.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern has advised customers that they will be running a normal service on 30 July, but that it could be hit by delays due to the strike.

You can find out more about the strike on their website here.

CrossCountry

CrossCountry has advised customers to expect further delays on 28 July.

They will be running a normal service on 30 July, but expect the strike to cause delays and will not be stopping at University Station.

You can find out more about the strike on their website here.

East Midlands Railway

East Midlands will be offering a reduced service on 28 July, with predicted disruption throughout the day.

You can find out more about the strike on their website here.

Elizabeth Line

The Elizabeth Line operated a reduced service during strike action on 27 July, with a minimal service in operation on 28 July, with normal service expected to return after midday.

On 30 July, there will be no service on the Elizabeth Line between Paddington and Abbey Wood due to planned works.

Gatwick Express

All Gatwick Express trains were cancelled on 27 July, with trains on 28 July operating under a Sunday Service.

Gatwick Express is not taking part in the strike action on 30 July, but commuters are advised there may be onset delays.

Great Northern

Trains will start on 28 July from 7:00am and run on a Sunday service.

They will not be taking part in strike action on 30 July, but delays to services are expected.

You can find out more about the strike on their website here.

Great Western Rail

Train services are disrupted on 28 July, with normal service expected to return on 29 July.

Great Western Railway will be taking part in strike action on 30 July and are advising customers to make alternative travel arrangements and only travel if absolutely necessary.

A limited service will operate on these routes:

Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington

Reading to Oxford

Reading to Basingstoke

No other GWR services will run on 30 July, with disruption expected to continue on 31 July.

You can find out more on GWR’s website here.

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia will be taking part in the strike action on 30 July.

They have advised passengers to not travel and that the service will be “heavily reduced and disrupted.”

A limited service will operate on these routes:

Norwich and Colchester to London Liverpool Street

Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street

Standsted Express

There will be knock on delays on 31 July, with services starting later than usual.

You can find out more about the strike action on their website here.

Hull Trains

Hull Trains will be taking part in the strike action on 30 July.

All services will be cancelled, except one to and from London King’s Cross.

There will be further delays and cancellations on 31 July, with the 10:49 & 17:48 from London King’s Cross and the 14:36 from Hull not running.

You can find out more about the strike action on their website here.

LNER

LNER will be taking part in the strike action on 30 July.

There will be no services North of Edinburgh Waverley or Leeds, with limited services to London King’s Cross.

Services are expected to face delays on 31 July, with normal service expected to return on 1 August.

You can find out more about the strike action on their website here.

London Overground

London Overground will be taking part in the strike action on 30 July.

There will be significant disruption with all services cancelled.

There will also be no Night Overground services on the evening of 30 July and the early hours of 31 July.

Whilst there will be reduced timetables across the Elizabeth line, services are expected to return to normal by mid-afternoon on 31 July.

You can find out more on the Transport for London website here.

London Northwestern Railway

London Northwestern will be taking part in the strike action on 30 July.

No London Northwestern Railway or West Midlands Railway services will run as a result.

You can find out more about the strike action on their website here.

Northern

Northern is not taking part in the upcoming strike action, but delays are expected on 30 July.

South Western Railway

South Western is not taking part in the strike action on 30 July, however passengers have been told to expect onward delays.

Southeastern

Southeastern will be taking part in the strike action on 30 July.

There will be no services operating as a result, with the operator telling passengers “not to attempt to travel.”

You can find out more about the strike on their website here.

Southern

Southern will be operating a Sunday service on 28 July, as a result of the strike action.

They are not taking part in strike action on 30 July, but delays across services are expected.

West Midlands Railway

West Midlands will be taking part in the strike action on 30 July.

There will be no services in operation, with people attending the Commonwealth Games being advised to seek alternative routes.