Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused unions of wanting to ‘cause misery’ with the strike action

The UK will be hit by widespread travel disruption this August after unions confirmed three days of train strikes - with Aslef announcing that its

The planned industrial action will see over 40,000 workers walk out, leaving four out of five train services cancelled.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rail service has been rocked by a series of strikes in relation to a dispute about pay rises, working conditions and employee security.

Train staff have already walked out over three days in June and two days in July.

The latest planned action comes after unions and Network Rail failed to come to an agreement.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused unions of wanting to “cause misery to travelling public”.

Whereas RMT Union Leader Mick Lynch has said “ that this dispute will not simply vanish”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the train strikes in August.

When are the train strikes in August?

The next train strikes will take place on Saturday 13 August, Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.

It was announced on Wednesday 27 July that Aslef members will walk out on 13 August, with the union saying the firms failed to make a pay offer to help members keep pace with increases in the cost of living.

Drivers at Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry voted by more than 9-1 to go on strike, it was announced on Wednesday.

They will strike on 13 August 13 alongside drivers at Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

RMT supporters protest outside Network Rail offices in Glasgow on 27 July, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

The later strikes on 18 and 20 August, organised by the RMT Union, will see over 40,000 staff members walk out in protest over wages, working conditions and job security.

Only one in five services will be running, with travellers being told to “only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.”

What train companies are striking?

The strike on 13 August will affect the following train operators:

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Southeastern

West Midlands Trains

A placard greets commuter protesters from Bristol-based passenger group, ‘More Train Less Strain’

A total of 14 train companies will be affected by the strikes on 18 and 20 August

It is expected that 40,000 workers will walk out during the two days planned in August.

Here is a full list of all the train companies affected according to the RMT:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR including Gatwick Express

When is the London Underground strike in August?

London Underground workers confirmed that they will be holding a tube strike on 19 August.

RMT said the proposed tube strike was due to Transport for London’s (TfL) “refusal” to share details of a draft government proposal.

The union has given TfL until the 2 August to provide assurances to prevent the walkout.

In a statement RMT leader Mick Lynch said: “Transport for London and the Mayor of London need to seriously rethink their plans for hundreds of job cuts and trying to take hard-earned pensions from workers who serve the people of London on a daily basis.”

What services are affected?

It’s expected that four out of five train services across the affected train companies will be cancelled.

Travellers are being urged to “only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.”

What has the RMT said?

In a statement RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

“Now Grant Shapps has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of Prime Minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.

“We remain open for talks, but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement.”

What has the government said?

In a statement, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused the RMT of planning strikes in order to “cause further chaos”.

He said the union was “hellbent on causing further misery for people across the country.”