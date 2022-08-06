Bus drivers to strike on same as London Underground workers

More than 1,600 London bus drivers are set to take strike action later this month in a dispute over pay.

It will come on the same day that strikes are taking place on London Underground and the railways.

Services across the capital will be affected by the walk out.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the strike?

Members of Unite employed by London United will walk out on 19 August and 20 August.

Why are bus drivers striking?

The union said strike action was a result of the company offering a pay increase of 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% next year, which it described as a real terms pay cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.

What have Unite said?

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.

“Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.

“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”

Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy added: “Strike action will cause considerable disruption to passengers across London.

“This dispute is of the company’s own making, it can make a fair pay offer to its workers but has chosen not to, so it now faces the prospects of a highly disruptive strike action.”

London bus drivers are set to strike this month. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

What services and routes will be affected?

RATP Dev Transit operates the London Sovereign, London United and London Transit bus brands.

These three companies run 112 bus routes from 10 different operational bases.

The strike action will affect workers based at the following London United bus depots: Fulwell, Hounslow, Hounslow Heath, Park Royal, Shepherd’s Bush, Stamford Brook, and Tolworth.

The routes RATP Dev Transit operates are:

Why are Underground and railway staff striking?

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite has been announced for 18 August and 20, August as well as a separate RMT walkout on London Underground on 19 August.

Aslef members will also be striking on 13 August.