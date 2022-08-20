Bus driver’s salary UK: how much do London bus drivers earn, what is average wage, why are they on strike?
London United bus drivers are striking this weekend
The UK continues to face travel misery as tens of thousands of workers go on strike again in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite will walk out for 24 hours today (20 August), affecting Network Rail and a number of train companies across the country.
RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike again, along with London United bus drivers.
Most Popular
Bus services in the capital will be affected over the coming day due to the strike.
The strikes are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, so why exactly are workers striking? And how much does your average bus driver earn?
Here is all you need to know:
Why are bus drivers striking in London?
Unite announced the strike and said the industrial action was a result of the company offering a pay increase of 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% next year, which it described as a real terms pay cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.
How much are bus drivers paid?
According to Glassdoor, the average base pay for a London bus driver is £27,973.
A bus driver, by the name of Mike, speaking to MyLondon said: “You might start on £10 or £11 an hour. Every five years they might bump up your wage a little, but after 15 years you’ll still only be getting £13 or £14.
“You’d be better off working at Wendy’s”.
Which services and routes are affected?
RATP Dev Transit operates the London Sovereign, London United and London Transit bus brands.
These three companies run 112 bus routes from 10 different operational bases.
The strike action will affect workers based at the following London United bus depots: Fulwell, Hounslow, Hounslow Heath, Park Royal, Shepherd’s Bush, Stamford Brook, and Tolworth.
The routes RATP Dev Transit operates are:
- 9
- 13
- 18
- 23
- 28
- 33
- 49
- 65
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 79
- 85
- 94
- 105
- 110
- 111
- 116
- 117
- 125
- 142
- 148
- 183
- 203
- 211
- 216
- 218
- 220
- 223
- 224
- 228
- 235
- 251
- 258
- 265
- 266
- 272
- 281
- 283
- 288
- 290
- 293
- 303
- 326
- 371
- 395
- 398
- 400
- 404
- 406
- 411
- 414
- 418
- 419
- 423
- 440
- 452
- 465
- 467
- 470
- 481
- 613
- 635
- 639
- 642
- 655
- 662
- 663
- 665
- 670
- 671
- 681
- 696
- 697
- 698
- C1
- C3
- E1
- E3
- H9
- H10
- H11
- H12
- H14
- H17
- H18
- H19
- H22
- H32
- H37
- H91
- H98
- K1
- K2
- K3
- K4
- K5
- KU1
- KU2
- KU3
- N5
- N9
- N18
- N28
- N33
- N65
- N72
- N97
- N666
- S3
- X140
- Atkins
- BL1
- BL2
What has been said about said about the strike?
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.
“Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.
“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.
“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”
Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy added: “Strike action will cause considerable disruption to passengers across London.
“This dispute is of the company’s own making, it can make a fair pay offer to its workers but has chosen not to, so it now faces the prospects of a highly disruptive strike action.”