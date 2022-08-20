London United bus drivers are striking this weekend

The UK continues to face travel misery as tens of thousands of workers go on strike again in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite will walk out for 24 hours today (20 August), affecting Network Rail and a number of train companies across the country.

RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike again, along with London United bus drivers.

Bus services in the capital will be affected over the coming day due to the strike.

The strikes are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, so why exactly are workers striking? And how much does your average bus driver earn?

Here is all you need to know:

Why are bus drivers striking in London?

Unite announced the strike and said the industrial action was a result of the company offering a pay increase of 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% next year, which it described as a real terms pay cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.

How much are bus drivers paid?

According to Glassdoor, the average base pay for a London bus driver is £27,973.

A bus driver, by the name of Mike, speaking to MyLondon said: “You might start on £10 or £11 an hour. Every five years they might bump up your wage a little, but after 15 years you’ll still only be getting £13 or £14.

“You’d be better off working at Wendy’s”.

Which services and routes are affected?

RATP Dev Transit operates the London Sovereign, London United and London Transit bus brands.

These three companies run 112 bus routes from 10 different operational bases.

The strike action will affect workers based at the following London United bus depots: Fulwell, Hounslow, Hounslow Heath, Park Royal, Shepherd’s Bush, Stamford Brook, and Tolworth.

The routes RATP Dev Transit operates are:

9

13

18

23

28

33

49

65

70

71

72

79

85

94

105

110

111

116

117

125

142

148

183

203

211

216

218

220

223

224

228

235

251

258

265

266

272

281

283

288

290

293

303

326

371

395

398

400

404

406

411

414

418

419

423

440

452

465

467

470

481

613

635

639

642

655

662

663

665

670

671

681

696

697

698

C1

C3

E1

E3

H9

H10

H11

H12

H14

H17

H18

H19

H22

H32

H37

H91

H98

K1

K2

K3

K4

K5

KU1

KU2

KU3

N5

N9

N18

N28

N33

N65

N72

N97

N666

S3

X140

Atkins

BL1

BL2

What has been said about said about the strike?

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.

“Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.

“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”

Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy added: “Strike action will cause considerable disruption to passengers across London.