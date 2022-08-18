How Underground, Overground and bus services are affected by local and national industrial action

London Underground and Overground services are set to be massively disrupted over the weekend as Transport for London (TfL) staff take part in strike action.

Around 10,000 RMT union members on the Tube will take part in the 24-hour strike, along with 400 Arriva staff working on the London Overground.

TfL has warned that the action will cause severe disruption and urged passengers not to travel unless it is essential.

TfL has warned that most Tube services will be cancelled on Friday 19 August (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Friday’s strike falls between two 24-hour strikes on the national rail network which will see only a fifth of services running and affect routes into and around London.

What TfL services are running or cancelled?

There will be little to no Tube services throughout Friday and no Night Tube. Passengers are advised to avoid the Tube unless absolutely necessary.

Overground services will start late and there will be no Night Overground.

The Elizabeth line will be running as normal from 7am, although trains on the Central line may not stop at all stations after 10.30pm.

The DLR into Bank will run from 7am to 6.30pm.

Separate strike action by bus staff on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 will see services affected in west and south west London and parts of Surrey.

Passengers should expect disruption on the following routes: 9, 18, 33, 49, 65, 70, 71, 72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 211, 216, 220, 223, 224, 235, 258, 265, 266, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 371, 404, 406, 411, 418, 419, 423, 440, 465, 467, 470, 481, C1, E1, E3, H17, H22, H32, H37, H91, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, N9, N18, N33, N65, N72, N266 and S3.

The country has faced huge disruption on the railways this summer as workers strike over pay and conditions (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

There will be no Night Bus services on affected routes.

How do the national rail strikes affect TfL services?

As well as Friday’s strike, TfL has warned that the wider national rail strike affecting Network Rail and train operators will cause some problems around the capital.

Most TfL services are running as normal on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 but Tube services will not start until 8am on Saturday and Sunday as a result of the previous days’ action.

National rail services to and from the capital are also not expected to resume until around 8am on Friday and Sunday.

Travellers have been warned to expect disruption on the following lines and areas on Saturday:

London Overground - reduced service between 8am and 6pm. No service after 6pm. No Night Overground

Elizabeth line: Central - reduced service after 18:00; East - trains running every 30 minutes7am-5.30pm only. Trains won’t stop at Maryland, Forest Gate, Manor Park, Goodmayes; West - trains every 30 minutes 7.10am-5:40pm only. Heathrow trains only running to Terminal 4

District line - no service between Wimbledon and Parson’s Green, and Richmond and Turnham Green before 08:00 and after 18:00

Bakerloo line - no service north of Queen’s Park

Why are Tube and Overground workers on strike?

The RMT says that staff are striking over pay, pensions and proposed changes to working practices.

Overground workers voted to strike after refusing a below-inflation pay offer. The union said its members rejected “a paltry 5% pay offer” from Arriva Rail London, “despite the company making millions for shareholders”.

Tube workers are to walk out over fears for job security, with the union accusing TfL and London mayor Sadiq Khan of holding “secret” talks with the Government over plans to change working structures. The RMT says that TfL bosses have “consistently refused” to engage in discussions around job security, conditions and pensions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “TfL have had ample opportunity to be transparent about the funding they will receive and to give tube workers the assurances they need. Yet they have totally failed to give those guarantees.”

Why are bus staff striking?

Around 1,600 staff on Arriva buses are staging a separate two-day action, also over pay. Staff were offered a 3.6% pay rise this year, which the Unite union rejected.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers’ parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase. Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.”

What has TfL said?

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: "I would like to apologise to our customers for the strike action being carried out by RMT and Unite, which will have a significant impact on the city’s transport network.

“I understand how frustrating these strikes are and I’d like to remind the RMT and Unite that it’s not too late to work with us, Arriva Rail London and RATP to find a resolution and avoid the huge disruption this action will cause to people’s journeys and to the economy.”