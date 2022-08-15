Rail passengers have been urged to ‘only travel by rail if absolutely necessary’ as UK prepares for further strike action

The UK will be hit by widespread travel disruption this August after unions confirmed three days of train strikes.

The planned industrial action will see over 40,000 workers walk out, leaving four out of five train services cancelled.

On top of operational rail workers striking, Network Rail electric control room staff will also walk out, as well as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association.

The rail service has been rocked by a series of strikes in relation to a dispute about pay rises, working conditions and employee security.

Train staff have already taken part in strike action over three days in June and two days in July.

The first strike on 13 August took place on one of the busiest football days of the year, with Premier League games in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Brighton.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused unions of wanting to “cause misery to travelling public”. RMT Union leader Mick Lynch said “that this dispute will not simply vanish”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the train strikes in August.

RMT supporters protest outside Network Rail offices in Glasgow on 27 July, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

When are the next train strikes in August 2022?

The next train strikes will take place on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.

On the 13 August, Aslef union members walked out after rail firms failed to make a pay offer to help members salaries keep up with increases in the cost of living.

Strikes on 18 and 20 August, organised by the RMT Union, will see over 40,000 staff members walk out in protest over wages, working conditions and job security.

Only one in five services will be running, with travellers being told to “only travel by rail if absolutely necessary”.

Which train companies are affected by August 2022 strikes?

The following train operators were affected by strike action on 13 August:

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Southeastern

West Midlands Trains

A placard greets commuter protesters from Bristol-based passenger group, ‘More Train Less Strain’

On 18 and 20 August a total of 14 train companies will be affected by the strikes.

It is expected that 40,000 workers will walk out during the two days planned.

Here is a full list of all the train companies affected according to the RMT:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR including Gatwick Express

When are London Tube staff striking in August 2022?

London Underground workers confirmed that they will be holding a tube strike on 19 August.

RMT said the proposed tube strike was due to Transport for London’s (TfL) “refusal” to share details of a draft government proposal.

The union has given TfL until the 2 August to provide assurances to prevent the walkout.

In a statement RMT leader Mick Lynch said: “Transport for London and the Mayor of London need to seriously rethink their plans for hundreds of job cuts and trying to take hard-earned pensions from workers who serve the people of London on a daily basis.”

What services are affected by August 2022 train strikes?

It’s expected that four out of five train services across the affected train companies will be cancelled.

What has the RMT said about August 2022 train strikes?

In a statement RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

“Now Grant Shapps has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of Prime Minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.

“We remain open for talks, but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement.”

What has the government said about August 2022 train strikes?

In a statement, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused the RMT of planning strikes in order to “cause further chaos”.

He said the union was “hellbent on causing further misery for people across the country.”