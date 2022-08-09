All the routes and services affected by 13 August train drivers’ walkout

Rail passengers are being warned to expect more disruption this weekend as train drivers stage strike action.

The one-day action by members of the Aslef union will see services across nine rail operators affected on Saturday 13 August, with a knock-on effect expected on Sunday 14 as well.

It is the second strike by Aslef staff and the first in a series of walk-outs by railway staff this month, with two more days of strikes planned by the RMT union, along with action by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Network Rail electric control room staff.

Aslef members voted to take action after the union said the firms failed to make a pay offer to help members keep pace with the increase in the cost of living.

Which services are affected?

Aslef staff at nine rail operators are striking, affecting services across England and into Scotland.

The nine operators subject to industrial action this weekend are.

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Southeastern

West Midlands Trains

Some are still finalising timetables, with route planners and the National Rail Enquiries service due to be updated as details are confirmed, however the operators have made the following statements.

Avanti West Coast

The operator says “most of the network will have no services” on 13 August and warns that services on 14 August will still be disrupted. It has asked passengers not to travel on any of its routes on 13 August and has suspended ticket sales for 14 August-11 September until a new timetable is finalised.

Cross Country

No services on Saturday 13 August.

Greater Anglia

Warning of “greatly disrupted and reduced” service, including on the Stansted Express airport service. Passengers advised not to travel on 13 August.

Morning services on 14 August will also be disrupted.

Great Western Railway

Services will only run on routes from Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington; Reading to Oxford and Reading to Basingstoke. Services will start later and finish much earlier.

On Sunday 14, there will be no service on the Oxford to Worcester/Hereford route and a reduced service frequency will operate on routes from London Paddington to Bristol Temple; Swansea; Plymouth/Penzance and Oxford.

Hull Trains

One service each way between Hull and London King’s Cross on 13 August. Departing Hull at 08.24am and departing King’s Cross at 11.48am.

Reduced service on 14 August with three trains in each direction. Hull to London trains depart at 08.59, 14.36 and 16.21. London-Hull trains depart 12:50 17:48 (continuing to Cottingham and Beverley) and 19:52.

LNER

One return Leeds to London train all day and one train every two hours between Edinburgh and London (in both directions).

London Overground

No services on Saturday 13 August.

Southeastern

No trains on Saturday 13 August.

West Midlands Trains

No services on Saturday 13 August.

In addition to the nine main operators, there will be no Heathrow Express service on 13 August.

What has Aslef said?

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said: “Strikes are always the last resort. We don’t want to inconvenience passengers and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the Tory government.

“Many of our members have not had a pay rise since 2019. With inflation running at north of 10% that means those drivers have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years. We want an increase in line with the cost of living – we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask your employer to make sure you’re not worse off for three years in a row. Especially as the train companies are doing very nicely, thank you, out of Britain’s railways – with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers – and train drivers don’t want to work longer for less.”

What is the rail companies’ response?

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We’re really disappointed that the Aslef leadership has, for the second time in as many weeks, decided to impose yet more uncertainty for passengers and businesses by disrupting passengers’ weekend plans.

“Like any service or business, things do not just stand still and we must move with the times. We want to give our people a pay rise as we know everyone is feeling the pinch due to the cost-of-living rises. We have to find the money somewhere as we cannot continue to ask taxpayers or passengers for more, so we must modernise and adapt to changes in passenger behaviour.

“By making these necessary reforms, such as ending the reliance on volunteer working at weekend, we improve punctuality, have more resilient Sunday services, and use those savings to give our people a pay rise, which has always been what we want to do.”

When are the next train strikes?

After the Aslef strike on 13 August, members of the RMT, TSSA and Unite will hold two days of strikes on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August. These strikes will involve 40,000 staff across Network Rail and affect 14 train operators.

They follow three previous days of strikes in July which caused massive disruption for travellers across Britain.