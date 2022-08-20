It is one of the most eye-catching events in London each year

Notting Hill Carnival is set to return for the first time since 2019.

The street festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend.

It has been running since the 1960s but has been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Next weekend marks the return of popular event.

If you are thinking on going, here’s all you need to know:

What are the Notting Hill Carnival dates for 2022?

Notting Hill Carnival will run from Saturday 27 August through to Monday 29 August.

How many days is Notting Hill Carnival on for?

It will last for three days in 2022.

Including Saturday 27 August, Sunday 28 August and Monday 29 August.

With events, parties and live music running across those days.

What time does Notting Hill Carnival start?

The parades will start at 10am on Sunday and 10.30am on Bank Holiday Monday.

For the first day of the festival, which is known as family day, on Saturday it will start from 6am to 9am.

Where is Notting Hill Carnival?

If you are thinking of attending Notting Hill Carnival you are probably wondering where exactly it will take place.

It is held on the streets of London in W10 and W11.

Notting Hill Carnvial takes place around the areas of Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Grove, Westbourne Park and Kensal Road.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Revellers and paraders during the Notting Hill carnival on August 26, 2019 in London, England. One million people are expected on the streets in scorching temperatures for the Notting Hill Carnival. The Metropolitan Police have a large security operation in place, including “significantly more” knife arches than last year, to deliver what they hope will be a “safe and spectacular” festival. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

How can you find the parade routes and is there a map?

Notting Hill Carnival has its own app which includes full list of parade routes for the events on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

It also comes with a map of the festival areas, so you can keep track of where you need to go next weekend.

What is Notting Hill Carnival?

The carnival is a celebration of black culture and communities.

It was started in the 1960s by Claudia Jones, Rhaune Laslett, Duke Vin.

In the years since Notting Hill Carnival began it has grown into one of the largest street festivals in the world.

The carnival is normally attended by around two million people.

The two-day spectacle of music, dancing, food and drink is rooted in Caribbean culture, and has also been influenced by the Windrush generation.

Second only to Brazil’s Rio carnival in size, the vibrant north London event aims to promote unity and bring people of all ages together.

It brings static sound systems, live performances and stages primarily featuring reggae and punk bands to the streets.

Notting Hill has played host to Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim and Busta Rhymes in previous years.

In 2020 it was held online due to the pandemic and was hosted by radio presenters DJ Ace and Remel London.

It was streamed on four channels over the August bank holiday weekend.

What will the weather be like?

The Met Office has not yet released a detailed forecast for the August bank holiday in London.

However a long range forecast is in place from Wednesday (24 August) to 2 September.

The forecaster said: “After an unsettled week, settled conditions are expected to spread over the UK during this period, bringing fine and dry weather to most places.

“Stronger winds and showers are likely in the north and northwest, and further showers are also possible across the southeast in the early part of the period.

“A northwest/southeast temperature split may also develop, where cooler air will characterise the north, with the south becoming very warm and perhaps feeling humid.

“By the end of this period fine, dry weather is likely to prevail for many, albeit with the odd shower again in the south and northwest.