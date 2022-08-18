Arctic Monkeys tour: setlist for Prague 2022 concert, Reading and Leeds Festival dates, and how to get tickets
Arctic Monkeys will perform in Prague as part of their 2022 tour
Arctic Monkeys will be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival next week - and fans are eager to know what songs to expect.
The band last played live shows in 2019 but returned to the tour circuit this month.
Alex Turner and Co have played shows in Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia and Czech Republic is next.
They are scheduled to play a couple more festivals in Eastern Europe, before returning to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds.
But what songs have they been playing on their comeback?
Here is all you need to know:
What is Arctic Monkey’s 2022 tour setlist?
The Arctic Monkeys made their huge return to the stage on Tuesday (9 August).
They played the first of two back-to-back shows at the Zorlu Center PSM in Istanbul, Turkey.
Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs they played on 9 August:
- Do I Wanna Know?
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- Potion Approaching (First time live since 2011)
- Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino(Extended Intro)
- Arabella (War Pigs ending)
- Fireside (Different arrangement)
- Pretty Visitors
- Library Pictures
- Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
- The View From the Afternoon
- Do Me a Favour
- One Point Perspective
- One for the Road
- 505
Encore
- Cornerstone
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- R U Mine?
The setlist for the second Turkey show was as follows;
- Do I Wanna Know?
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
- Potion Approaching
- Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino (Extended intro)
- Arabella (War Pigs ending)
- Pretty Visitors
- Fireside (Different arrangement)
- Cornerstone
- The View From the Afternoon
- Do Me a Favour (with “This Charming Man” snippet)
- One Point Perspective
- Knee Socks
- 505
Encore
- No. 1 Party Anthem
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys played the following set at Port of Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Friday (12 August).
- Do I Wanna Know?
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
- Potion Approaching
- Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
- Arabella
- Pretty Visitors
- One for the Road
- The View From the Afternoon
- Do Me a Favour
- One Point Perspective
- Knee Socks
- Cornerstone
- 505
Encore
- No. 1 Party Anthem
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor (with "Fell In Love With a Girl" intro)
- R U Mine?
When are Arctic Monkeys playing in the UK?
Arctic Monkeys will be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival this year.
The band will headline Saturday 27 August at Reading Festival.
Then, Arctic Monkeys will then bring the curtain down on Leeds Festival by headlining Sunday 28 August.
Can you get tickets?
Tickets for Reading Festival are sold out - but you can get them from Ticketmaster’s resale options.
Weekend tickets are sold out for Leeds Festival and you can get day tickets for Friday and Saturday at the festival.
Ticketmaster has resale options for Leeds Festival.
Where can you see Arctic Monkeys in 2022 and 2023?
The band are playing the following tour dates through the rest of the year:
- 13 August - Summer Well Festival, Buftea, Romania
- 15 August - Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
- 16 August - Arena Pula, Pula, Croatia
- 18 August- Výstaviště Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
- 19 - 21 August - Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
- 21 August - Pukkelpop, Hasselt, Belgium
- 23 August - Zurich Openair, Zurich, Switzerland
- 25 August - Rock En Seine, Paris, France
- 27 August - Reading Festival, Reading
- 28 August - Leeds Festival, Leeds
- 1 September - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain
- 2 September - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
- 4 September - Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland
- 16 September - Life is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas
- 18 September - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles
- 4 November - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
- 5 November - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
- 8 November - Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil
- 10 November - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
- 12 November - Primavera Sound, Santiago, Chile
- 13 November - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 15 November - Arena 1, Lima, Peru
- 17 November - Coliseo Live, Bogotá, Colombia
- 18 - 20 November - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico
- 28 December - Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley, NSW
- 29 December - Falls Festival, Birregurra, VIC
- 31 December - Falls Festival, Bryon Bay, NSW
- 4 January 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
- 5 January 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
- 6 January 2023 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
- 7 - 8 January 2023 - Falls Festival, Downtown Fremantle, WA
- 11 January 2023 - Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
- 14 January 2023 - The Domain, Sydney, NSW