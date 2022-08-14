One of the UK’s biggest music festivals is just a couple of weeks away and anticipation is building.
Reading Festival promises to be yet another huge weekend of live music.
Rage Against the Machine were forced to drop out this week “per medical guidance” after singer Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury.
The iconic band were replaced by The 1975 on the bill.
If you have a ticket or are thinking about going to Reading Festival, here is all you need to know:
When is Reading Festival?
It will take place over the final weekend of August, as is tradition.
Reading Festival runs from 26 August to 28 August.
Where is Reading Festival?
The address for the festival is: Richfield Avenue, Reading RG1 8EQ.
You can arrive by public transport, including train.
It is advised that you don’t drive to Reading Festival - instead using public transport.
Who are the headliners for Reading Festival?
There will be six headline acts at this year’s festival, leaving you with some tough decisions to make at the end of each day.
The headliners are as follows:
Friday
- Dave - Main Stage East
- Megan Thee Stallion - Main Stage West
Saturday
- Arctic Monkeys - Main Stage East
- Bring Me The Horizon - Main Stage West
Sunday
- The 1975 - Main Stage East
- Halsey - Main Stage West
What is the full line-up for Reading Festival?
Friday
Main Stage East
- Dave
- Polo G
- Little Simz
- Circa Waves
- Griff
- Black Honey
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Glass Animals
- All Time Low
- Joy Crookes
- Wallows
- BBNO$
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Gorgon City
- Biscits
- Jaguar
- Meg Ward
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Bakar
- Everyone You Know
- Piri & Tommy
- Joey Valence & Brae
Festival Republic stage
- Fever 333
- As it Is
- Cleopatrick
- Tigercub
- Kid Kapichi
- Scene Queen
- Witch Fever
- The Scratch
- Beauty School Dropout
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- PA Salieu
- Potter Payper
- Knucks
- Morrisson
- Fumez the Engineer
- Hazey
- Jords
- Sir Spyro
- Queen Millz
- Kasst X Ajfrmthe8
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Dan D’lion
- Bilk
- Priestgate
- Dolores Forever
- Caity Baser
- Deadletter
- Sisi
- Flowerovlove
- Honeyglaze
- Courting
Saturday
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wolf Alice
- Fontaines D.C.
- Jack Harlow
- The Lathums
- Dayglow
- The Sherlocks
Main Stage West
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D Block-Europe
- Enter Shikari
- Poppy
- De’Wayne
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Wilkinson
- Sigma
- A.M.C feat Phantom
- Obskur
- Tommy Farrow
- Luude
- AMA
- Madison Beer
- Tai Verdes
- Police Car Collective
- Gus Dapperton
Festival Republic Stage
- Ho99o9
- Carolesdaughter
- Sueco
- Cassyette
- Kid Brunswick
- Taipei Houston
- The Skinner Brothers
- Static Dress
- Thumper
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- Krept & Konan
- Unknown T
- JPEGMafia
- French the Kid
- Country Dons
- DJ Target
- Snow
- Ojerime
- Crystal Millz
- Jbee
- Nukuluk
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Alissic
- Joesef
- Christian Alexander
- Grove
- Bemz
- Uninvited
- Jazmine Flowers
- Gabe Coulter
- Corella
Sunday
Main Stage East
- The 1975
- Run the Jewels
- Pale Waves
- Denzel Curry
- Willow
- Mallrat
Main Stage West
- Halsey
- Bastille
- DMA’s
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Bru-C
- The K’s
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Hybrid Minds
- Bou
- Kanine
- TS7 (Live)
- The Stickmen Project
- Ashnikko
- 100 Gecs
- Gayle
- Dylan
- Sad Night Dynamite
Festival Republic Stage
- Beabadoobee
- Role Model
- Stone
- Chloe Moriondo
- The Blinders
- Crawlers
- The Native
- Daisy Brain
- Abby Roberts
- Brooke Combe
- CVC
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- Arrdee
- Danny Brown
- A1 X J1
- LD
- Comfy
- M’Way
- V.I.C
- Mugun
- Wes Nelson
- Mnelia
- Joe Unknown
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Miso Extra
- Claudia Valentina
- Anorak Patch
- Lice
- Panic Shack
- Emby
- Meduulla
- Boy Bleach
- Just Wondering
Can you get tickets for Reading Festival?
Tickets are SOLD OUT for Reading Festival 2022.
However you can get them from Ticketmaster’s verified resale option.
Is there a map of the festival ground?
There is more information available on Reading Festival’s website.
What is the alcohol policy?
You can bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsite - only before 6pm on Sunday evening.
Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s should be confiscated.