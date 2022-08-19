It is the fifth time that RMT members on London underground have striked in 2022

Many people commuting in and around London are facing severe disruption, with Tube workers and some bus drivers going on strike.

The action taking place by the Transport for London (TfL) will see around 10,000 Tube workers and 400 overground workers walk-out.

It has been a turbulent summer for transport around the UK. With rail services being brought to a standstill on several days during June and July. It is the fifth time in 2022 that a 24 hour strike has been called by members of The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

Here we take a look at how much TfL drivers earn and the reasons why the strikes are taking place.

How much do TfL drivers earn?

As a trainee driver there is a 12-16 week training period, during this time it is estimated that drivers will earn an average wage of around £32,000 a year.

Once they have completed their training, drivers will progress to a higher wage which can range anywhere between £55,000 to £65,000 a year, depending on experience and the responsibilities that they take on within the role. Senior staff members who are training new recruits will be paid more due to their increased responsibility.

When are the Tube strikes taking place?

There will be a 24-hour strike on Friday 19 August for workers on the London Underground. The strikes are expected to cause major disruption for commuters.

Bus drivers who are a part of the Unite union will also stage a strike which will take place over two days from Friday 19 August until Saturday 20 August.

Transport for London has warned people to avoid travelling on the Tube and to only travel on the rest of the network if it is essential.

Why are TfL workers striking?

The unions are seeking wage increases in line with inflation as a part of the ongoing cost of living crisis. Furthermore there are also disputes over proposed cuts to pensions and a lack of job security.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members worked through the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk to keep London running. Now they are being told they must pay for Covid with cuts to their pay and pensions and threats to their jobs. These attacks to their livelihoods must be taken off the table and a proper pay rise put forward or the strikes will escalate.”