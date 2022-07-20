The Department for Health and Social Care has announced pay rises for NHS staff

The UK governement has announced pay rises for NHS workers in England.

This comes a month after the Scottish Government became the first of all four UK nations to offer their

But how much will the pay rise be for NHS workers across the UK, when will it be paid and who will it be awarded to?

Here’s everything you need to know.

NHS workers across the UK will get a pay rise in 2022/23.

How much will the pay rise be for and when will the money be paid?

NHS staff will get at least a 4.5% pay rise, with the lowest earners receiving up to a 9.3% increase backdated to April. Eligible dentists and doctors will also receive a 4.5% pay rise.

More than a million nurses, paramedics, midwives, porters and cleaners will get a pay rise of at least £1,400, with the average basic pay for nurses to increase from around £35,600 to £37,000, and newly qualified nurses will get a 5.5% increase to £27,055.

The UK government has agreed to the NHS rise in England.

It plans to fund pay rises from existing budgets, which means it is likely the Welsh government will not receive extra funding and will also have to find the cash from elsewhere.

The Welsh government has said UK ministers are not providing the “full funding necessary for fair pay rises for public sector staff”.

Who sets pay in Wales is complicated as although the NHS pay review body makes recommendations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the decision whether to follow them rests with the Welsh government.

An independent pay review body has recommended that health service staff in Northern Ireland should receive a pay increase of £1,400.

That is equivalent to a pay rise of around 9% for the lowest earners, but for middle earners it will be around 4%.

In Scotland, NHS workers have been offered a 5% pay rise, which they are now considering. The Scottish Government offered a 5% pay rise to NHS Scotland Agenda for Change staff on Wednesday 15 June, which is the largest single year increase since devolution.

The deal would benefit more than 160,000 employees including nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff.

Depending on roles and experience, front line workers would receive pay rises ranging from around £1,000 to £2,400.

The offer, which is being considered by staff, will be backdated to 1 April 2022 if accepted.

Who decides how much money NHS workers get paid in each of the devolved nations?

For Agenda for Change (AfC) staff in England, Ministers at the Department of Health and Social Care and Treasury decide on any NHS pay rise following the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) report, which has not yet been published.

NHS pay is considered a devolved issue; therefore, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can either match a decision made in England or implement their own individual solution.

Wales and Northern Ireland are using the Pay Review Body process to help with their decisions on a pay award in 2022/23.

What have the unions said?

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said the Government’s announcement of a 4% percent pay increase for midwives and maternity support workers “is unacceptable and won’t cut it.”

Responding to the Government’s announcement of this year’s NHS pay award, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) General Secretary and Chief Executive, Pat Cullen, said: “This is a grave misstep by ministers. With this low award, the government is misjudging the mood of nursing staff and the public too.

“There are tens of thousands of unfilled nursing jobs and today ministers have taken the NHS even further from safe patient care.

“Living costs are rising and yet they have enforced another real-terms pay cut on nursing staff. It will push more nurses and nursing support workers out of the profession.

“Our members will vote and tell us what they want to do next. We are grateful for the growing public support, including over strike action.

“The award must be fully funded with additional money. There can be no question of money being taken out of existing NHS budgets.”

When did NHS staff last get a pay rise?

NHS workers last received a pay rise in 2021, when they were given at least a 3% pay increase.

It was given to nurses, paramedics, consultants, dentists and salaried GPs.

The 3% pay rise was given to workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

For the average nurse, this meant an additional £1,000 a year, while many porters and cleaners received about £540.

At the moment, a newly qualified nurse earns approximately £25,000 and the average nurse makes £33,000.

The 3% rise came after the Government changed its mind after having previously pledged to give NHS workers a 1% pay rise.

At the time, this was described as a “slap in the face” by industry leaders.

In Scotland, NHS staff were offered an average 4% pay rise.

Who will the pay rise be awarded to?