Health Secretary Steve Barclay has warned there will “inevitably” be disruption - but ambulance services say they are determined to ensure urgent calls are answered.

About 25,000 ambulance workers are striking today (11 January) amid a continued dispute with the government over pay and conditions.

The industrial action by the Unison and GMB unions will include paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians, but it will be staggered over a 24-hour period - with no worker striking for longer than 12 hours. NHS chiefs have assured patients that walkouts will not stop ambulance staff from responding to life or death emergencies.

Despite this, Health Secretary Steve Barclay has warned there will “inevitably” be disruption - with ambulance delays and longer wait times for 999 and 111 calls both expected. There are also warnings that some people may be asked to make their own way to hospital.

It comes after Rishi Sunak and ministers held crunch talks with rail, health and education unions on Monday (9 January) in an attempt to prevent more industrial action, after train services were brought to a halt by a wave of walkouts last week. More strikes are due to be held by NHS workers, with the health service in the midst of a crisis not seen for years.

But Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, said that while “progress” had been made in talks with the government, no “tangible” concessions had been made. Speaking outside the Department of Health and Social Care, she confirmed that strikes by ambulance workers would go ahead as planned this January.

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, speaks to the media after a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay at the Department of Health in London, following industrial action over pay. Credit: PA

She commented: “It was a very civil meeting. We did actually manage to talk about pay – we didn’t get the tangible concessions that we might have hoped for that would enable us to call off the strikes later this week. But it was definitely progress when you’re in a room with the Secretary of State talking about pay, I think. He’s asked for our help to help with the Treasury to make the case for investment. We’ll certainly do that.”

Asked whether she felt the minister was on the side of the unions, she said: “You might interpret that. I mean, it was very clear that what is needed in order to resolve the dispute is investment. The Treasury is in the position to unblock that, so I guess the message today is to put pressure back on the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to say the dispute is resolvable.”

January ambulance strike dates

Unison is one of three unions which represent ambulance staff. The union said January’s strikes would be a step up from last month’s, which involved paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members. Unison said all ambulance employees would strike for for 24 hours on the following dates:

Wednesday 11 January

Monday 23 January

However, many of the services’ employees are likely to be exempt from the action under emergency cover plans to be drawn up locally by each ambulance employer, Unison said.

Some patients may have to make their own way to hospital, NHS England has said. Credit: Getty Images

Which ambulance trusts are striking?

Five Unison services are to strike:

London Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

What should I do if I need an ambulance?

NHS England has advised patients to continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies but has urged patients to use 111, GPs and pharmacies for non-urgent needs.

Some patients may be asked to find their own transport to hospital, but NHS England said people should still seek advice from 111 or 999 before doing so.

Why are ambulance workers striking?

Ms Gorton previously said: “The government will only have itself to blame if there are strikes in the NHS. Ambulance staff and their health colleagues don’t want to inconvenience anyone but ministers are refusing to do the one thing that could prevent disruption – that’s start genuine talks about pay.

