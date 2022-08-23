Laura Whitmore took on the Love Island presenting duties back in 2020

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish model and presenter Laura Whitmore has announced that she will be stepping down as presenter of ITV2 dating show Love Island , after taking over the role in 2020 from Caroline Flack .

Recently, Whitmore spoke about the toll that hosting the show takes on her in an interview with the Distraction Pieces podcast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “With stuff with Love Island, it’s just a bit exhausting sometimes because some of the stuff is just mental.

“As a host, this takes up not a huge amount of time compared to my other work. It’s over eight weeks.

“The host only comes on three or four times, it’s always been the way, but it gets the most attention. It’s a bit exhausting and it’s tough.”

What did she say about leaving Love Island?

Whitmore confirmed that she would not be hosting the next series of Love Island via a statement posted on her Instagram account.

Alongside a screengrab of her on the ITV2 show, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

“I hope I did you proud Caroline [heart emoji]”

A number of former Love Island contestants commented on the post, including Tasha Ghouri , who made it to the final of the most recent season with boyfriend Andrew Le Page, who wrote: “You smashed it!!”

Faye Winter , from season seven, also commented: “[Flack] really would be proud! You done incredibly”

“Gutted to hear this. You were amazing,” Paige Turley , winner of the winter series of Love Island in 2020, added.

What has ITV said?

Regarding Whitmore’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

Laura Whitmore attends ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

Who will replace her?

While there hasn’t been any official word yet from ITV about who could be stepping in to fill Whitmore’s shoes, fans have been sharing their thoughts online about who could replace the presenter.

Throughout the course of season eight, which ended at the beginning of August, viewers called for eventual winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to take on the role.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has emerged as one of the early favourites to take over as presenter (Photo: ITV)

One person tweeted: “Surely Ekin-Su is the obvious replacement for Laura Whitmore, right? @itv2 should cash in whilst her stock is high #loveisland”

Another wrote: “Laura Whitmore has quit as [Love Island] host? There’s only one woman for the job”, with a picture of Cülcüloğlu.

Fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins , from season five, has also been a popular suggestion, with one person tweeting: “Team @MauraHiggins for the next Love Island presenter [heart eyes emoji] This would be both iconic and actually watchable.”

Maura Higgins has also been suggested by fans of the show to be the new presenter (Photo: ITV)

“If they don’t have Maura Higgins on to host I swear to god,” wrote another.

Other names that have been repeatedly brought up online also include former Maya Jama , Nella Rose and AJ Odudu.

When is the next season of Love Island?

After season eight wrapped up earlier this month, ITV confirmed that fans of the show will get to enjoy a double bill of the dating programme in 2023 .

The winter version of the show will air in January, with the regular summer season to be broadcast later in the year.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

The original lineup of contestants for season eight of Love Island (Photo: ITV)

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Love Island producers Lifted Entertainment, added: “After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.

“We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”