Faye Winter finished third in last year’s ITV reality TV show

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faye Winter has revealed she is still seeking therapy to deal with being categorised as arguably “the most complained” about contestant on Love Island 2021.

The 27-year-old opened up about her struggles since leaving the ITV show, while admitting the “backlash was hard to deal with”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofcom received nearly 25,000 complaints following her expletive-filled row with boyfriend Teddy Soares on the ITV2 show.

Drifting out from previous odds of 11/4 for Brad's first partner. The 25-year-old lettings manager from Devon is hoping to meet someone she can go on holiday with.

Faye said she realised that she needed more professional help than what is provided by the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Faye said: “I’m still in therapy and I think I’ll be doing it for a long time…I didn’t even realise I needed therapy until I went into the Love Island villa.

“I’ve always been very outspoken, I am myself, and if I need a little help along the way, then that’s ok. I’ve been very open and honest about what I’ve done.

Paul Chuckle, pictured centre with Danny Jones, Nancy Dell’Olio, Faye Winter and Kae Kurd is on Celebrity MasterChef. Picture: PA/BBC/SHINE TV

“The backlash was hard to deal with, I still have so many blocked words on my Instagram account and it took me a while before I could look at those words.”

The television personality is now starring on Celebrity Masterchef with the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, comedian Paul Chuckle and ex-boxer Chris Eubank.

Faye Winter

Television personality

Faye and Teddy came third in last year’s Love Island (Pic:Getty)

Faye Winter was a real estate agent and lettings property manager before going into the Love Island villa in 2021. Since appearing on the reality dating show, Faye has gone on to work with companies such as McDonalds, Crocs and Ann Summers.

Since the Devon-born estate agent graced our screens last summer, Faye has gained a reputation for her fiery personality but also her big heart, as seen by becoming a campaign star for Guide Dogs UK.

Age: 27

27 Born: 21 June 1995 in Exeter

21 June 1995 in Exeter Lives: In Berkshire

In Berkshire Partner: Teddy Soares

Teddy Soares Wealth: £250,000

After Love Island, Faye experienced many hate comments directed at her relationship with Teddy Soares and her plastic surgery, specifically her lip filler, which she has now reduced.

Teddy featured on an episode of Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Secret To, earlier this year, where he opened up about why the couple had come off of Instagram for a while.

Teddy told the Geordie Shore host: “[Faye] gets quite a lot of racism thrown at her for being with me.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares in the Love Island villa (ITV)

“And I was experiencing the same thing, over a Q&A I think, but not to go into too much detail there, it was just something that I’ve never really expected to have any kind of trolling at all.”

Teddy added: “It’s just there. You delete it, but you’ve got so much coming your way and I think any kind of hate, any kind of jealousy, any kind of toxicity in the world is just nasty.”

Connections

Sharon Gaffka

Fallen in the ratings to joint outsider. Previous odds: 13/2. Sharon is a 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford.

Love Islander Sharon Gaffka and Faye had a close friendship while in the Majorcan villa last year and have been seen partying since.

When Sharon was dumped from the dating show, she revealed to Metro Online that some of her candid chats with Faye had been axed, including one discussing her sexuality.

Sharon said: “A lot of the conversations I had about modern dating on the show were never aired, but I was very open about my sexuality and being a mixed-race woman in modern dating.”

Abigail Rawlings

Abigail Rawlings has kept close with her fellow Love Island contestants (Pic:Getty)

Abi left the Love Island villa single, but with a handful of friends, including Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter.

She spoke to OK! Magazine about her new friendships and the plans they are making post-Villa.

“I see Faye the most. She actually lives not far from me…to try and get us all together is a bit of a mission. We make a conscious effort to hang out, and we want to go on holiday together,” she said.

“If you don’t fall in love it’s fine, because you’ll end up falling in love with the people you make friends with.”

Personal

Teddy Soares

While Faye entered the villa on day one of the 2021 series, Teddy entered in the second week and they coupled up.

Despite an explosive stint as a couple on the show, Teddy and Faye have gone from strength-to-strength and are now one of the only ones to have stayed together since leaving.

The couple even moved in together in Berkshire, and sparked engagement rumours after Faye was seen with a Tiffany ring on her Instagram stories.

Chris Baber

Reality show personality Chris Baber, who appeared on ITV2’s dating show called Ready to Mingle, revealed he once dated Faye Winter after they slid into each other’s DMs.

Chris, who is from Newquay, spoke to The Sun about his past and whether he had any famous friends ahead of his appearance on the Katherine Ryan-hosted programme.

He said: “I went on a date with Faye Winter from Love Island. We went to school together and then she followed me on Instagram.