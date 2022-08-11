Faye Winter has revealed she is still seeking therapy to deal with being categorised as arguably “the most complained” about contestant on Love Island 2021.
The 27-year-old opened up about her struggles since leaving the ITV show, while admitting the “backlash was hard to deal with”.
Ofcom received nearly 25,000 complaints following her expletive-filled row with boyfriend Teddy Soares on the ITV2 show.
Faye said she realised that she needed more professional help than what is provided by the show.
Speaking to The Sun, Faye said: “I’m still in therapy and I think I’ll be doing it for a long time…I didn’t even realise I needed therapy until I went into the Love Island villa.
“I’ve always been very outspoken, I am myself, and if I need a little help along the way, then that’s ok. I’ve been very open and honest about what I’ve done.
“The backlash was hard to deal with, I still have so many blocked words on my Instagram account and it took me a while before I could look at those words.”
The television personality is now starring on Celebrity Masterchef with the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, comedian Paul Chuckle and ex-boxer Chris Eubank.
After Love Island, Faye experienced many hate comments directed at her relationship with Teddy Soares and her plastic surgery, specifically her lip filler, which she has now reduced.
Teddy featured on an episode of Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Secret To, earlier this year, where he opened up about why the couple had come off of Instagram for a while.
Teddy told the Geordie Shore host: “[Faye] gets quite a lot of racism thrown at her for being with me.
“And I was experiencing the same thing, over a Q&A I think, but not to go into too much detail there, it was just something that I’ve never really expected to have any kind of trolling at all.”
Teddy added: “It’s just there. You delete it, but you’ve got so much coming your way and I think any kind of hate, any kind of jealousy, any kind of toxicity in the world is just nasty.”
Connections
Sharon Gaffka
Love Islander Sharon Gaffka and Faye had a close friendship while in the Majorcan villa last year and have been seen partying since.
When Sharon was dumped from the dating show, she revealed to Metro Online that some of her candid chats with Faye had been axed, including one discussing her sexuality.
Sharon said: “A lot of the conversations I had about modern dating on the show were never aired, but I was very open about my sexuality and being a mixed-race woman in modern dating.”
Abigail Rawlings
Abi left the Love Island villa single, but with a handful of friends, including Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter.
She spoke to OK! Magazine about her new friendships and the plans they are making post-Villa.
“I see Faye the most. She actually lives not far from me…to try and get us all together is a bit of a mission. We make a conscious effort to hang out, and we want to go on holiday together,” she said.
“If you don’t fall in love it’s fine, because you’ll end up falling in love with the people you make friends with.”
Personal
Teddy Soares
While Faye entered the villa on day one of the 2021 series, Teddy entered in the second week and they coupled up.
Despite an explosive stint as a couple on the show, Teddy and Faye have gone from strength-to-strength and are now one of the only ones to have stayed together since leaving.
The couple even moved in together in Berkshire, and sparked engagement rumours after Faye was seen with a Tiffany ring on her Instagram stories.
Chris Baber
Reality show personality Chris Baber, who appeared on ITV2’s dating show called Ready to Mingle, revealed he once dated Faye Winter after they slid into each other’s DMs.
Chris, who is from Newquay, spoke to The Sun about his past and whether he had any famous friends ahead of his appearance on the Katherine Ryan-hosted programme.
He said: “I went on a date with Faye Winter from Love Island. We went to school together and then she followed me on Instagram.
“I’m attracted to blondes, but I also look for that spark…[Faye and I] went on a date, but we didn’t click.”