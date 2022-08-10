The comedian’s comments about the outgoing Prime Minister saw 11 complaints made to OFCOM

Channel 4 has been cleared by regulator OFCOM, following complaints about Frankie Boyle making a jibe at outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Last month, the Scottish comedian appeared on The Last Leg, where he said he hoped the PM would be “dragged screaming into hell”.

Boyle was responding to the quote Boris Johnson said when he finished his final Prime Minister’s Questions.

“Hasta la vista, baby,” Boris said.

Boris Johnson finished his final Prime Minister’s Questions with a quote from Terminator 2

The comments made by Frankie Boyle saw OFCOM receive 11 complaints, however the regulator have said they “did not raise issues warranting investigation”.

During the live broadcast, host Adam Hills later reminded audiences that the programme did “not wish Boris Johnson any ill.”

Frankie Boyle

Frankie Boyle spent several years on panel show Mock the Week

Frankie Boyle is a Scottish comedian and writer.

Boyle first appeared on the stand-up comedy scene in 1995 and gained fame after appearing on Mock the Week in 2005.

The comedian is known for his controversial sense of humour that has landed him in trouble on multiple occasions.

Age: 49

49 Born: August 16 1972

August 16 1972 Partner: Shereen Taylor

Shereen Taylor Children: A daughter (18) and a son (15)

A daughter (18) and a son (15) Net Worth: £3.3 million

During a recent episode of The Last Leg, a clip of Boris Johnson’s final appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions was shown.

In response Frankie Boyle said:“You finished with a quote from The Terminator ... I hope a vent opens up in the ground and clawed hands drag you screaming into hell.”

Later on in the programme, Boyle also discussed the final two candidates in the Conservative Leadership campaign.

Voicing his views, he said: “We’re going to have the next Prime Minister chosen by a very small group of elderly people during a heatwave and it’s going to be either Rishi Sunak, a guy whose greatest desire in life is to be p**** by Thatcher’s ghost, or Liz Truss, who would be the first Prime Minister to forget to breathe and just die.”

