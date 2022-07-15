Channel 4’s Comedy talk show The Last Leg returns for season 25 with hosts Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe and new celebrity guests

The Last Leg is a comedy talk show on Channel 4 that was originally created to run alongside the 2012 London Paralympics.

Following the show’s popularity - it attracted more than one million viewers a night during the paralympics - it was made into a regular weekly show.

Special guests feature each week, joining the show’s hosts to provide a comedic commentary of the events of the past week.

Josh, Adam, and Alex on The Last Leg

Who is on The Last Leg season 25?

Adam Hills

Show anchor Adam Hills will return. Hills is an Australian comedian who hosted the Australian music quiz show Spicks and Specks from 2005-2011, and chat show Adam Hills Tonight from 2011-2013.

In the UK he is best known for The Last Leg but has also performed several times at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Channel 4's coverage - which begins when Leeds Rhinos play Warrington Wolves on Saturday - will make Betfred Super League look “cool”, presenter Adam Hills has pledged (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Josh Widdicombe

Josh is one of the hosts of the show - he is a British comedian who was a regular guest on comedy quiz show Mock the Week from 2012-2016, and hosts the Game Show Hypothetical alongside comedian James Acaster.

Josh also took part in the first season of Taskmaster, a celebrity comedy challenge show. He won the season and took part in the first Taskmaster Champion of Champions special, which he also won.

Josh Widdicombe on 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown

Alex Brooker

Alex also hosts The Last Leg alongside Josh Widdicombe. Brooker hosted ski jumping show The Jump with Davina McCall in 2014.

He has also appeared on House of Games, The Wheel, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Juice, and A League of Their Own.

Alex Brooker will play for the England team alongside teammates like Lucien Laviscount and Tom Grennan (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam will join the show as a guest on the first episode of season 25. She is a comedian and actress known for her roles as Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, and Sister Mildred in Call the Midwife.

Miriam has been a guest on The Last Leg several times before, and has also made several appearances on Loose Women, The Graham Norton Show, and This Morning.

Miriam Margolyes

Desiree Burch

Desiree will also be a guest on episode one of the show. She is an American comedian known for narrating the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle, and for her appearance on season 12 of Taskmaster where she came in joint third place with Alan Davies.

She has also appeared as a guest on The Last Leg previously, as well as on Would I Lie To You?, Guessable, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and Hypothetical.

Frankie Boyle

Frankie will take part in the second episode of the show. He is a Scottish comedian notorious for his dark sense of humour.

He was a regular on Mock the Week from 2005-2009, has made several guest appearances on Have I Got News for You, and presents his own comedy show New World Order.

Frankie Boyle returns for his fourth series but will he keep it sweet?

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

Sayeeda will join Frankie on episode two of The Last Leg - she is a lawyer and member of the House of Lords.

She was chair of the Conservative Party from 2010-2012, and during her political career espoused anti-immigration views and opposed the lowering of the homosexual age of consent to 16.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

When is The Last Leg on Channel 4?

The Last Leg will return to Channel 4 with the season 25 premiere on Friday 15 July at 10pm.