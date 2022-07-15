The Last Leg is a comedy talk show on Channel 4 that was originally created to run alongside the 2012 London Paralympics.
Following the show’s popularity - it attracted more than one million viewers a night during the paralympics - it was made into a regular weekly show.
Special guests feature each week, joining the show’s hosts to provide a comedic commentary of the events of the past week.
Who is on The Last Leg season 25?
Adam Hills
Show anchor Adam Hills will return. Hills is an Australian comedian who hosted the Australian music quiz show Spicks and Specks from 2005-2011, and chat show Adam Hills Tonight from 2011-2013.
In the UK he is best known for The Last Leg but has also performed several times at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Josh Widdicombe
Josh is one of the hosts of the show - he is a British comedian who was a regular guest on comedy quiz show Mock the Week from 2012-2016, and hosts the Game Show Hypothetical alongside comedian James Acaster.
Josh also took part in the first season of Taskmaster, a celebrity comedy challenge show. He won the season and took part in the first Taskmaster Champion of Champions special, which he also won.
Alex Brooker
Alex also hosts The Last Leg alongside Josh Widdicombe. Brooker hosted ski jumping show The Jump with Davina McCall in 2014.
He has also appeared on House of Games, The Wheel, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Juice, and A League of Their Own.
Miriam Margolyes
Miriam will join the show as a guest on the first episode of season 25. She is a comedian and actress known for her roles as Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, and Sister Mildred in Call the Midwife.
Miriam has been a guest on The Last Leg several times before, and has also made several appearances on Loose Women, The Graham Norton Show, and This Morning.
Desiree Burch
Desiree will also be a guest on episode one of the show. She is an American comedian known for narrating the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle, and for her appearance on season 12 of Taskmaster where she came in joint third place with Alan Davies.
She has also appeared as a guest on The Last Leg previously, as well as on Would I Lie To You?, Guessable, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and Hypothetical.
Frankie Boyle
Frankie will take part in the second episode of the show. He is a Scottish comedian notorious for his dark sense of humour.
He was a regular on Mock the Week from 2005-2009, has made several guest appearances on Have I Got News for You, and presents his own comedy show New World Order.
Baroness Sayeeda Warsi
Sayeeda will join Frankie on episode two of The Last Leg - she is a lawyer and member of the House of Lords.
She was chair of the Conservative Party from 2010-2012, and during her political career espoused anti-immigration views and opposed the lowering of the homosexual age of consent to 16.
When is The Last Leg on Channel 4?
The Last Leg will return to Channel 4 with the season 25 premiere on Friday 15 July at 10pm.
Episodes will be released on Channel 4 at the same time weekly.