Solar Opposites returns for season three with more mayhem in store for the alien friends and the chaotic society of The Wall

Solar Opposites an animated sci-fi comedy about a family of aliens from an advanced planet who settle in middle America.

The adult comedy series comes from the makers of the cult hit animated show Rick and Morty.

Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan co-creator and writer of Rick and Morty worked together on the first season of Solar Opposites in 2020 and it has proven to be almost as popular as its predecessor.

Solar Opposites returns for season 3

The series features four aliens who have made new lives on Earth but are split on whether the planet is a utopian paradise or dystopian nightmare.

Two of the aliens, Korvo and Yumyulack, see the depressing state of affairs surrounding pollution and consumerism, while Terry and Jesse love the creature comforts of TV and fast food.

What is season 3 of Solar Opposites about?

In season three, the group try to operate like more of a family, and put their differences over their world view aside.

This is a major learning curve for the aliens as they have no real conceptual framework of what a family means.

They spend the season on a journey to develop a family unit and emulate what it means to be human.

The Wall also features heavily in season three, with its own romantic storylines and a major societal upheaval.

What is The Wall?

The Wall is a location which crops up across the seasons 1-3 of Solar Opposites.

The Wall is a series of interconnected terrariums hidden in a wall in Yumyulack and Jesse’s room.

Yumyulack developed a toxic habit of shrinking down humans who annoyed him and keeping them in the terrarium as a punishment.

Solar Opposites season 3 is streaming on Disney Plus now

The Wall develops into its own functioning society with a military, trade networks and, of course, religion.

The Wall has become a part of the show in its own right and is a major subplot running through the series.

Who is in the cast of Solar Opposites?

This is the main cast of Solar Opposites season three:

Justin Roiland as Korvo

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Mary Mack as Jesse

Sagan McMahan as The Pupa

When is the release date of Solar Opposites season 3?

All of season three will come to Hulu on 13 July in the US, but in the UK viewers will have to wait longer for the entire season.

Season three consists of 11 episodes and the first three will be released on Disney Plus in the UK on 13 July.

Future episodes of the season will be released in weekly instalments on the platform.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 4 of Solar Opposites?

Yes, Solar Opposites has already been renewed for a fourth season which will consist of 12 episodes.

An official release date for season four has not been announced but it is expected to land on Disney+ in 2023.