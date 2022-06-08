Craig Robinson, who played recurring criminal Doug Judy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine will star in the new E4 comedy series

New E4 comedy series Killing It comes from the minds of Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Luke Del Tredici and writer Dan Goor.

The ten-part series follows one man on a mission to improve his lot in life and achieve the American dream through his unusual line of work.

Killing It take a darkly comic look at class and capitalism in American society.

But who stars in the comedy show, what is it about, and is there a trailer? Here is everything you need to know about Killing It:

Craig Robinson in Killing It

What is Killing It about?

The comedy series follows Craig, a divorced single dad working as a bank security guard in Miami and struggling to make ends meet.

He applies for a loan to start his own business when he meets Jillian and is introduced to the world of python hunting.

Craig jumps into this new world and uses the strange job opportunity as a chance for him to chase the American dream.

Who is in the Killing It cast?

Killing It features a cast of recognisable American comedy actors.

Craig Robinson plays Craig, a down on his luck single dad who is struggling to co-parent with his ex-wife. His life takes a sudden turn when he enters the world of snake-hunting with Uber driver Jillian.

Robinson is best known for his role as Darryl Philbin in US workplace comedy series The Office, and Doug Judy in police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Claudia O’Dohertyplays Jillian, who introduces Craig to python hunting, and the two embark on the enterprise together.

Claudia has starred as Mary Bonnet in the historical series Our Flag Means Death and as Rachel in the comedy drama Squinters.

Rell Battle stars as Craig’s brother, Isaiah. Battle’s previous credits include roles in Good Girls and Black-ish, as well as playing Sweatpants in comedy series Superior Donuts and Santa Pete in The Good Doctor.

Claudia O’Doherty and Craig Robinson in Killing It

Stephanie Nogueras plays Craig’s ex-wife Camille. She has previously played Natalie in the drama series Switched at Birth and Isabel Rivi in crime series The Good Fight.

Scott MacArthur will play Brock, a rival snake hunter and wannabe social media star. MacArthur played Scotty in The Righteous Gemstones, and has had roles in the films El Camino, Halloween KIlls, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Wyatt Walter will play Brock’s son,Corby who takes on the role of cameraman for his father.

Walter has appeared as Cooper in the motorcycle gang drama Sons of Thunder, and has also had roles in NCIS: New Orleans and the US version of Shameless.

The series also stars Jet Miller as Vanessa, Lily Sullivan as Gretchen, Tim Heidecker as Rodney Lamonca, Arturo Del Puerto as Marco, Amy Davidson as Robin and Martin Bats Bradford as Dame.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the Killing It release date?

Killing It will kick off with a double bill starting at 10pm on E4 on 8 June.