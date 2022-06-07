New BBC series, Everything I Know About Love, follows two best friends as they embark on a life of early adulthood and move into a house-share in London.
As one of the friends gets a boyfriend, the two women begin to drift apart as they realise that a new romantic relationship might trump a lifelong friendship.
Who is in the cast of Everything I Know About Love?
Emma Appleton as Maggie
Maggie is the chaotic best friend of Birdy, and the series starts with the pair moving into a London house-share together with Nell and Amara.
The character of Maggie is inspired by Dolly Alderton herself and gets herself into a series of fun but messy scrapes.
Appleton has previously starred as Fay Brookstone in drama series Clique, and had a leading role as Feef Symonds in the spy series Traitors.
She also played the ill-fated Nancy Spungen in the punk biopic Pistol, and appeared as Renfri in season one of The Witcher.
Bel Powley as Birdy
Birdy is the more trepidatious and sensible of the pair and has been living in a permanent state of singleton for what feels like forever.
But when Birdy gets a boyfriend, the bonds of friendship between her and Maggie are tested.
Powley may be recognisable to eagle-eyed viewers for one of her earliest roles - that of Daisy Millar in the CBBC series M.I. High.
Since then she has played Bianca in Benidorm, Holly Morten in crime series The Informer alongside Paddy Considine, and Claire Conway in drama series The Morning Show.
Marli Siu as Nell
Nell is Maggie and Birdy’s flatmate who appears to have her life together - she is a newly qualified teacher in a long-term relationship.
However, Nell is tired of her relationship and looking for any excuse to get out of it and move on with her life.
Siu starred as Echo in the online mystery drama Dixi but may be more recognisable for her role as Kyra in the Anthony Horrowitz adaptation series Alex Rider.
She also had roles in the crime fantasy series The Irregulars and Scottish comedy show Still Game.
Aliyah Oddofin as Amara
Amara is a real estate agent trying to fit into the world of London’s corporate elite.
She has a talent for dancing and regrets giving up on a creative career to go into property, and continues to dream of becoming a successful dancer.
Everything I Know About Love marks Oddofin’s first TV appearance, although she has previously starred in two short films - Better Get Better, and Hamlet, NW5.
Who else is in the cast?
- Ryan Bown as Nathan, the very attractive but painfully new man in Birdy’s life
- Connor Finch as Street, who Maggie starts to date after a chance meeting on a train
- Jill Halfpenny as Roisin, Maggie’s barmy boss
- Craig Parkinson as Maggie’s unnamed landlord
When is Everything I Know About Love on TV?
The series will begin airing on BBC One at 10.40pm, with the rest of the series airing in weekly instalments at the same time.
All seven episodes are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer right now.