Here’s Everything We Know You Need to Know About Everything I Know About Love

Everything I Know About Love, a new series adapted from Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name, is set to begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday 7 June.

The series stars Emma Appleton as Maggie (a fictionalised version of Alderton) and Bel Powley as Birdy (a fictionalised version of Alderton’s friend Farly, who much of the original book is about).

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s Everything We Know You Need to Know About Everything I Know About Love.

What is it about?

Everything I Know About Love is about four friends living in a Camden houseshare in 2012. Their friendship is threatened for the first time when one of them gets a new boyfriend, and the series asks if platonic love can ever truly survive romantic love.

Who is in it?

Marli Siu as Nell, Emma Appleton as Maggie, Bel Powley as Birdy, and Aliyah Odoffin as Amara, sat on the grass in the early hours of the morning (Credit: Matthew Squire/BBC/Universal International Studios)

Emma Appleton plays Maggie, the vibrant and chaotic lead of the series. You might’ve seen Appleton recently in Danny Boyle’s Pistol, where she played Nancy Spungen, or perhaps you’ll recognise her from Intergalactic, The Witcher, or The End of the F***ing World. She also starred in BBC Three’s Clique, which I really enjoyed.

Bel Powley plays Birdy, the more careful and organised of the group. Powley is well known for film and television roles in Diary of a Teenage Girl, The Morning Show, and A Royal Night Out, but will probably be most recognisable to the audience watching Everything I Know About Love from CBBC series MI High.

Marli Siu plays Nell, a newly qualified teacher starting to get bored of her own long-term relationship. Siu has appeared in films Anna and the Apocalypse, Run, and Our Ladies, as well as the television series The Irregulars. She’s also fantastic in Alex Rider, the recent adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s spy novels.

Aliyah Oddofin plays Amara, a real estate agent regretting leave her dancing career. Oddofin is making her screen debut in Everything I Know About Love, but given her winning turn here it surely won’t be long until she’s in everything.

The series also stars Jill Halfpenny (The Holiday) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as Maggie’s boss and landlord.

Who writes and directs it?

Dolly Alderton has written each episode of the series. Alderton is best known for her 2018 memoir Everything I Know About Love, which inspired this series, but she’s also written the novel Ghosts and hosts several podcasts.

China Moo-Young directs the first four episodes of the series, with Julia Ford directing the final three. Ford has previously directed episodes of Grace, The Bay, and Happy Valley, while Moo-Young has directed episodes of Thirteen, Harlots, Humans, and Call the Midwife.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Everything I Know About Love begins on BBC One on Tuesday 7 June at 10:40pm, with new episodes airing weekly.

The full series will also be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 7 June.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is. Dolly Alderton – a Sunday Times columnist who writes about love, dating, and other aspects of modern life – wrote a memoir in 2018 called Everything I Know About Love. The series is a fictionalised version of that book, building its collection of anecdotes and memories into a narrative – it’s inspired by the book rather than a straightforward adaptation.

What do the reviews say?

Our review praised Emma Appleton’s performance in particular, drawing attention to her sympathetic portrayal of a self-centred friend, and complimented the series on its general insight and wit.

However, it also noted that the series – which is a very acute, very accurate portrayal of early 20s cringe – will be difficult to watch for some, not least because of how fully it commits to the worldview of a privately educated Sunday Times columnist.

How many episodes is it?

Everything I Know About Love is 7 episodes in total, each around 45 minutes in length.

Why should I watch it?