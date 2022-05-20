Everything you need to know about the Derry Girls’ new and upcoming projects, from Dylan Llewellyn in Big Boys and Pistol to Saoirse Monica Jackson in The Flash

After three seasons and 19 episodes, Derry Girls has come to an end.

Whether you’re still sad about the series ending, or pondering the wisdom of that final cameo, you’re probably already wondering what the cast are up to next – after all, their performances were your favourite part of the show, right?

Here’s everything you need to know about where you can next see the cast of Derry Girls.

Nicola Coughlan

What else has she been in already? Other than Derry Girls, Nicola Coughlan is probably best known for playing Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown, the Regency era’s equivalent to Gossip Girl. You might also know her from Harlots, a 2017 period drama about sex workers, which Coughlan joined in its second season.

What’s she going to be in next? Coughlan will be returning for a third season of Bridgerton, which is adapting a later book in the series so as to put more focus on Coughlan and her character’s romance this go around. She’s currently filming a Dark Ages comedy film called Seize Them!, in which Coughlan plays revolutionary leader Humble Joan, who overthrows Aimee Lou Wood’s Queen Dagan. There’s also a rumour that Coughlan will appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie.

Is she going to be in Doctor Who? New Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa (who is appearing in the Barbie movie) posted a BAFTA red carpet photo with Coughlan recently, which he captioned “a pair of dolls” (like Barbie dolls). From this people have assumed she will be in Doctor Who, but you can draw your own conclusions here.

Dylan Llewellyn

An illustration of Dylan Llewellyn as Jack and Jon Pointing as Danny in Big Boys (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has he been in already? Prior to Derry Girls, Llewellyn was best-known for playing Jono in Hollyoaks and its post-watershed spinoff Hollyoaks: Later. He’s also appeared in Holby City and a recent episode of Call the Midwife.

What’s he going to be in next? Dylan Llewellyn has two major projects on the way. The first is Big Boys, a comedy about two mismatched university students based on the life and standup of comedian Jack Rooke, starring Llewellyn as a younger version of Rooke. After that, Llewellyn appears in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols miniseries Pistol, arriving on Disney+ on May 31; Llewellyn plays guitarist Wally Nightingale, the original founder of the band and “lost” Sex Pistol.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Saoirse Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

What else has she been in already? Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s television debut was the 2016 adaptation of Harlan Coben mystery drama The Five, which she followed with a supporting role in the 2017 Jimmy McGovern drama Broken.

What’s she going to do next? Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s next big project is still shrouded in secrecy: she’s starring in the upcoming DC comics movie The Flash. Jackson will appear alongside actors like Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller. It’s yet to be announced who she’s playing, which perhaps suggests it’s quite an important role that’ll see her caught up (trapped?) in the franchise for years to come.

Louisa Harland

Louisa Clare Harland as Orla McCool

What else has she been in already? Harland starred in RTÉ crime drama Love/Hate in 2011, which she followed with appearances in the Woody Harrelson movie Lost in London and the American drama Harley and the Davidsons, as well as narrating reality series Eden. Harland has also starred in 2020 crime drama The Deceived.

What’s she going to do next? Something “really exciting”, according to her Derry Girls co-star Siobhán McSweeney in a recent interview. Asked about the group’s upcoming projects, McSweeney said “I don’t know if Louisa’s show has been announced yet, but Louisa has the most extraordinary career ahead of her” – so we’ll have to wait and see!

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Michelle Mallon as Jamie - Lee O’Donnell

What else has she been in already? Prior to Derry Girls, O’Donnell had received a lot of positive reviews and critical acclaim for her role in the series 6Degrees. You might also recently have seen her in the Channel 4 prison drama Screw, in which O’Donnell starred opposite Nina Sosanya.

What’s she going to do next? O’Donnell has a supporting role in horror movie Unwelcome, which is due to be released in October 2022. Otherwise, she doesn’t have any other currently announced projects (though there are some unconfirmed reports that Screw will be returning for a second season).

Siobhán McSweeney

Peter Campion as Father Peter and Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael (Credit: Peter Marley/Channel 4)

What else has she been in already? Before playing Sister Michael in Derry Girls, McSweeney appeared in the Paul Abbott comedy No Offence, crime drama The Fall, and the David Hare ‘state of the nation’ series Collateral. She’s also recently appeared in Holding, ITV’s adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel of the same name.