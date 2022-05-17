Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing star in Big Boys, a new Channel 4 sitcom based on the standup of Jack Rooke

Big Boys, a new sitcom about two mismatched university housemates, is arriving on Channel 4 on Thursday 26 May.

The series stars Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing, and is based on the life and standup of writer Jack Rooke (who also narrates).

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Boys.

What is Big Boys about?

Big Boys is a broadly autobiographical comedy based on writer Jack Rooke’s experiences at university shortly after the death of his father.

It sees Rooke – here played by Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn – living in unusual accommodation with the slightly-older Danny (Jon Pointing). The series is about the “unlikely friendship between sweet, shy, closeted Jack and boisterous, laddish and ever-so-slightly mature student Danny.”

The official synopsis goes on to explain that “Jack and Danny are at significantly different places on the spectrum of masculinity but closely bond during the inevitable chaos and frenzy of a first year.”

Who stars in Big Boys?

An illustration of Dylan Llewellyn as Jack and Jon Pointing as Danny in Big Boys (Credit: Channel 4)

Dylan Llewellyn stars as Jack, a new university student still grieving his father. Llewellyn is best-known for playing James in Derry Girls, and can next be seen in a supporting role in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic Pistol.

Jon Pointing plays Danny, Jack’s boisterous and laddish new best friend. Pointing is best known for a lead role in the ITV2 sitcom Plebs, but you might also recognise him from appearances in Starstruck, Pls Like, and Zapped.

Katy Wix (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats) plays an overzealous university student helper, Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point) as Jack and Danny’s friend Corinne, and Camille Coduri (Doctor Who) plays Jack’s mum.

Jack Rooke – best-known for standup shows like Good Grief and Love Letters – narrates the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs Big Boys?

The series is written and created by Jack Rooke, based on his own life.

Big Boys was directed by Jim Archer, who previously directed episodes of The Young Offenders and Down from London.

Where and how can I watch Big Boys?

Big Boys begins on Channel 4 on Thursday 26 May at 9pm.

How many episodes is Big Boys?

Big Boys will be a total of six episodes, each around half an hour long.

Why should I watch Big Boys?