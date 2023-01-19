Jason Sudeikis returns for the third - and likely final - season of football sitcom Ted Lasso in Spring 2023

Ted Lasso, the football-themed sitcom with Jason Sudeikis, is returning to Apple TV+ for its third series this spring.

The hit comedy, which also stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, will see AFC Richmond compete in the Premier League once again – and try to win the whole thing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hotly-anticipated third series of Ted Lasso.

What’s it about?

Ted Lasso follows an American football coach – no prizes for guessing his name – who moves to England to coach a Premier League football team. His understanding of the game itself is limited at best, but his approach and outlook has a transformative effect on the team nonetheless.

Season 3 will likely pick up where season 2 concluded, with AFC Richmond back in the Premier League and competing for their first title win in years – but also faced with the impact of former assistant coach Nate’s betrayal of Ted and departure to West Ham.

Who stars in Ted Lasso Season 3?

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent (Credit: Colin Hutton/Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, an American football coach now working at AFC Richmond. Sudeikis is a former SNL cast member, appearing on the show regularly between 2005 and 2013, and going on to star in films like We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses, and Sleeping with Other People.

Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. Outside of Ted Lasso, Waddingham is perhaps best known for roles in Game of Thrones, Sex Education, and Benidorm. She’s also a prolific stage actor, appearing in Spamalot on Broadway and The Wizard of Oz in the West End.

Jodi Balfour plays a new character called Jack, a venture capitalist joining the show in Season 3. Balfour is probably best known for her other Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, where she plays astronaut turned politician Ellen Wilson, but you might also recognise her from True Detective, Rellik, and The Crown.

They’re joined by various returning characters, including Brett Goldstein (Thor: Love and Thunder) as Roy Kent, Juno Temple (The Offer) as Keeley Jones, Brendan Hunt (Community) as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed (Intelligence) as Nathan Shelley, and Sarah Niles (Riches) as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone amongst others.

Is there a trailer?

No, not quite yet – but we’ll update this piece with any trailers as soon as they arrive.

When and how can I watch Ted Lasso Series 3?

There’s not an exact release date for Ted Lasso Series 3 just yet, though Apple TV+ did recently reveal that the series would arrive in “Spring 2023”. Generally, that means March to May (actually, according to the Met Office, Spring 2023 officially starts on 20 March and ends on 21 June, but Apple probably didn’t consult with them for this).

Looking at their upcoming release slate, Apple TV+ have six new shows debuting between March and May. There’s currently nothing scheduled for Friday 24 March, Friday 21 April, or Friday 5 May, so presumably Ted Lasso will land in one of those slots.

How many episodes will there be?

Ted Lasso Series 3 will be made up of 12 episodes, ranging from half an hour to forty five minutes (although judging by how Series 2 ballooned in runtime, presumably at least one episode of Ted Lasso S3 will be 90 minutes long).

This series was conceived of and developed as 12 episodes from the beginning, unlike Series 2 (where two additional episodes were ordered relatively late in the day).

Is this the last series?

Possibly. When the show began, its creators and stars described Ted Lasso as a show with a three-season arc – since it’s gone on to become Apple TV+’s most popular show, they’ve been a little less straightforward, essentially saying that they’re approaching Series 3 as a possible ending but not a permanent one.

Many of the stars and writers are signed to an overall deal with Apple TV+, which included an option to continue with Ted Lasso for a fourth season.

Why should I watch it?