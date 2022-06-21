New streaming service Paramount + launches in the UK this month and is available through Sky and Now TV

When Paramount + finally launches in the UK on 22 June it will join the streaming wars, pitting its catalogue of content against the likes of Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and Netflix.

The newest streamer on the block has an impressive offering, with classic shows and movies like The Godfather trilogy, The Twilight Zone, and the original Star Trek TV series.

Paramount Plus will become available in the UK this summer (Photo: Getty Images)

But there are also plenty of new shows which premiered in the US last year that are finally getting their UK debut.

Here are some of the most anticipated series that will be available to watch in the UK from 22 June via Paramount +:

What shows are on Paramount +?

Halo

Halo TV series

This video game adaptation series sees Master Chief, the hero of the Halo games, battle against an alien invasion that threatens all humanity.

The epic 26th century showdown sees Master Chief and his super soldier Spartans fight the Covenant, an alien empire and search for the mysterious Halo, a superweapon of unknown abilities.

1883

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

This prequel to the western series Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in the late 19th century as they embark on a journey from Tennessee to Montana along the Oregon Trail.

Sam Elliott, who played Virgil Earp in cowboy epic Tombstone, is the family’s guide in the series, while country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who are married in real life, play husband and wife team James and Margaret Dutton in this stark tale of westward expansion.

The Offer

Miles Teller in The Offer

This ten-part true story drama series tells the calamitous tale of the making of The Godfather movie in the early 1970s and stars Miles Teller as producer Albert S. Ruddy.

The series hit constant roadblocks through the production process, with actual crime boss Joe Colombo pushing back against the film, constant fights over casting, and spiralling budget issues.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

A retro poster for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, depicting various cast members in front of the Enterprise (Credit: Paramount+)

This prequel to the original Star Trek series (which is also available on Paramount +) follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

It is set in the decade before the events of Star Trek and sees the revival of many original characters including Pike, Spock, and Uhura as they visit new planets and civilizations throughout the galaxy.

The Man Who Fell To Earth

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Based on the 1976 film of the same name starring David Bowie, this modern remake sees an alien, Faraday, arrive on Earth and pose as a human in order to find the woman he believes can save his species.

However, as the pair unite, they realise that the fate of Earth is also threatened and before they save Faraday’s world they must first save the Earth.

The First Lady

The First Lady cast

This sprawling historical drama series follows three different First Ladies during their time before and in the White House, and the influence they held over their husbands and the country.

The First Ladies and their husbands featured in the series are Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt, Betty and Gerald Ford, and Michelle and Barack Obama.

Ghislaine - Partner in Crime

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (Photo: PA)

This four-part documentary miniseries tells the story of Ghislaine Maxwell, her involvement and complicity in the recruitment and sex trafficking of young girls for sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The series features interviews with Maxwell’s siblings, friends and legal experts as well as her alleged victims and explores the crimes that took place behind closed doors on Epstein’s private island.

Mayor of Kingstown

Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown

Crime series Mayor of Kingstown is set in the titular Michigan town where the business of incarceration is one of the few ventures turning a profit.