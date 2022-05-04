Star Trek: Strange New Worlds won’t be available in the UK until Paramount+ launches here on 22 June

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new Star Trek prequel series, is arriving on Paramount+ in the US on Thursday 5 May.

The new series – which stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Kirk’s predecessor as Captain of the Enterprise, and Ethan Peck as a young Mr Spock – won’t be available in the UK until Paramount+ launches here on 22 June.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

What is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds about?

Strange New Worlds is about the USS Enterprise’s first five-year mission to explore the galaxy. It’s been described as a back-to-basics approach, with a more episodic and less serialised format that will take the crew to a new planet each week.

It’s a prequel to the original 1966 Star Trek series, expanding on a number of different characters who first appeared in the original series. With a few exceptions, though, Strange New Worlds is mostly focusing on characters who had minor roles in the original series, so it shouldn’t be too alienating for new viewers.

Who is in the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Ethan Peck as Mr Spock, wearing science division blue, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, wearing command division gold, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Credit: James Dimmock/Paramount+)

Anson Mount is playing Christopher Pike, Captain of the Enterprise. Mount, reprising the role after having previously played Pike on Star Trek: Discovery, is the fourth actor to play Captain Pike: Jeffrey Hunter and Sean Kenney played him in the 1960s, and Bruce Greenwood played Pike in JJ Abrams’ bigscreen Star Trek movies.

You might recognise Mount from the Western series Hell on Wheels, the Marvel television series Inhumans, or the Britney Spears coming-of-age movie Crossroads.

Ethan Peck plays Mr. Spock, science officer on the Enterprise. You might recognise Peck (grandson of Gregory Peck) from recurring roles on Gossip Girl and Madam Secretary, or from a lead role in the 10 Things I Hate About You sitcom adaptation.

Rebecca Romijn plays Number One, first officer and second-in-command of the Enterprise, who’s also known as Una Chin-Riley. Romijn is best-known for playing Mystique in the original X-Men movies, as well as appearing in Ugly Betty as Alexis Meade.

They’re joined by Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror) as Doctor M’Benga, Christina Chong (Doctor Who) as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush (Home and Away) as Nurse Chapel, Melissa Navia (Billions) as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak (Warehouse 13) as Hemmer.

Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) is set to appear as a young Captain Kirk in season 2, while Adrian Holmes (Bel-Air) will play another Enteprise Captain and trivia answer Captain Robert April.

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Yes, there is! You can see it right here.

Who is writing and directing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Akiva Goldsman – heavily involved in both Discovery and Picard, and writer of Batman Forever and A Beautiful Mind – will both write and direct a number of episodes of Strange New Worlds.

He’s joined by other directors including Leslie Hope (Lost in Space), Dan Liu, Sydney Freeland (Her Story), and Amanda Row amongst others.

Henry Alonso Myers is acting as primary showrunner. Myers has previously worked on The Magicians, Chuck, Ugly Betty, and The Carrie Diaries (the CW prequel to Sex and the City).

How and where can I watch Strange New Worlds in the UK? When will Paramount+ be available in the UK and how much will it cost?

Strange New Worlds is going to be available exclusively on new streaming service Paramount+. US viewers can stream the series from Thursday May 5, because Paramount+ has already launched over there – it won’t be available until June 22 in the UK, however.

When it does arrive, it’s set to cost £6.99 a month, or £69.90 a year. Alongside Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, you’ll also be able to watch other Paramount+ exclusives like The Good Fight and Halo. Star Trek: Discovery will be available on Paramount+, but at the moment it seems like that Picard and Lower Decks will remain exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

How many episodes is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? Will there be a season 2?

The first series of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be ten episodes total, each running to about 45-50 minutes. A second series of the same length has been confirmed, though it doesn’t have a set airdate yet.

Why should I watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?