Paramount Plus will bring hundreds of films and TV shows to UK audiences, including the Star Trek franchise and Mission: Impossible 7

Paramount Plus will become available in the UK this summer (Photo: Getty Images)

Streaming service Paramount Plus will become available to UK audiences on 22 June 2022, it has been confirmed.

The news comes as part of a range of announcements by ViacomCBS following an investor day meeting on Tuesday 3 May.

ViacomCBS will be rebranded to become Paramount, the company said.

When will Paramount Plus launch in the UK?

Paramount Plus will launch in the UK on June 22, with further international expansion to Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria planned for the second half of the year

Listing new content and changes arriving this year, Paramount tweeted: “This summer, #ParamountPlus will come to the UK, bringing all of our shows and movies to British audiences!”

Last August, Sky confirmed it is partnering with ViacomCBS (now rebranded as Paramount) to offer Paramount Plus to its Sky Cinema subscribers and Sky Q customers at no extra cost.

Paramount Plus will also be available to those who do not have a Sky Cinema subscription via the Paramount Plus app for iOS and Android, as well as across supported connected TV devices and OTT platforms.

How much will it cost?

Paramount+ will cost £6.99 monthly, or £69.90 yearly, with a seven-day free trial available also. Sky Cinema customers will be able to access Paramount+ for free.

When it first launched in the US in March last year, two different prices were available.

Viewers could opt for a budget plan at $4.99 (£3.68) per month and this option includes advert breaks. Alternatively, viewers could get an ad-free version if they selected the premium plan priced at $9.99 (7.37 per month).

At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Paramount+ will follow a similar structure in the UK.

A free trial of Paramount Plus is available for new customers to sign up for online , after which a monthly or annual subscription plan can be chosen.

What content will be featured?

Paramount Plus in the US features more than 500 films and over 450 TV shows, with titles that fall under the Paramount brand, such as CBS, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV and Paramount Pictures.

Among a raft of announcements from Paramount is a new series is new Star Trek show Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Rabbit Hole, a psychological thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland, and an update to Fatal Attraction starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

The company also announced Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies, a musical prequel to the classic film featuring new music and choreography.

It will also premiere a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie, followed by new episodes of the animated series, and South Park will premiere two events on Paramount Plus each year for the next six years. All episodes will be exclusive to the service internationally this year and in the US in 2025.

The service says it already has more than 50 new international original shows planned as it expands into global markets.

Starting in 2024, all its feature films will be moved to the streaming services after their theatrical runs.

This will include upcoming blockbusters including Top Gun: Maverick, The Lost City and the heavily delayed Mission: Impossible 7.

Paramount also announced that the third instalment of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is scheduled for 2025, following the huge success of the sequel in 2021, which was instrumental in encouraging people back to cinemas after long Covid closures.

