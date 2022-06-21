Western series 1883 will come to the UK when Paramount Plus launches this month

1883 is a prequel to the 2018 series Yellowstone, which followed Montana ranching family the Duttons, as they faced off against groups encroaching on their land.

In Yellowstone, the Duttons owned the largest area of cattle land in the entire United States - 1883 explains how the family came to be such prominent landowners.

The series follows the Duttons as they take part in the great westward expansion that made the US what it is today.

As they reach the last truly wild part of the country, the Duttons aim to achieve the American dream and make a success of themselves from the sweat of their brow.

Who is in the cast of 1883?

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

Brennan is a tough Pinkerton agent who acts as the guide for the Duttons as they travel west along the Oregon Trail and toward a better life.

One of Elliott’s most iconic role was in the classic western Tombstone, where he played Virgil Earp, and he also had an uncredited role as a card player in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

His other roles include playing Wade Garrett in the Patrick Swayze movie Road House, The Stranger in The Big Lebowski, and Bobby in the musical film A Star is Born.

Tim McGraw as James Dutton

James is the great grandfather of Yellowstone’s John Dutton, and a homesteader hoping to escape poverty and find a better life for his family in Montana.

McGraw is a country and western singer known for songs such as My Little Girl, If You’re Reading This, and Where The Green Grass Grows.

He has also had several and has appeared as the same character in Yellowstone, played Aaron Jackson in war film The Kingdom, and Sean Tuohy in drama film The Blind Side.

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Margaret is Jame’s wife, and the pair worked as farmers in Tennessee when they decided to move west with their children.

Like McGraw, Hill is also a country singer - her songs include I Need You, Wild One, and There You’ll Be which was on the soundtrack for the war film Pearl Harbour.

Her other credits include playing Arletta in the crime film One Last Score and Sarah Sunderson in horror remake The Stepford Wives.

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

Elsa is the oldest daughter of James and Margaret and joins them on their journey towards a more prosperous life in Montana.

May played Veronica Duncan in Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon, and Katie Cooper in Netflix comedy series Alexa & Katie.

Her film roles include playing Zoe Hull in Run Hide Fight, Lydia in The Moon and Back, and Leighton in I Want You Back.

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Thomas is a former slave and another Pinkerton agent who joins Shea in helping to guide the Duttons to Montana.

Garrett played The Monitor in several DC TV projects including Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow.

He also played Mike Ritter in the political thriller series Designated Survivor and Lt. Cameron Burk in action sci-fi series The Last Ship.

Marc Rissmann as Josef

Josef is a European immigrant who travels on the Trail with his wife, Risa, with whom he plans to start a family when they reach Oregon.

Rissman previously played Tekil in Viking drama The Last Kingdom, Wilhelm Goertzmann in The Man in the High Castle, and Harry Strickland in Game of Thrones.

He has also been in several German language projects including Friesland, SOKO Stuttgart, and Tatort.

Audie Rick as John Dutton Sr

John Dutton Sr is the son of James and Margaret and is played by Jack Michael Doke in Yellowstone.

Rick is a 6-year-old actor and so understandably does not have many credits to his name so far.

Aside from 1883, Rick has starred as Luke Skywalker in the short Kenobi: A Star Wars Fan Film.

James Landry Hébert as Wade

Wade is a young cowboy who joins the caravan with the Duttons and Josef as they travel west.

Hébert played Rem in the Taken TV series, Slim Miller in the sci-fi series Westworld and Miles Hewitt in Mob City.

His film roles include playing Clem in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Frank in Not So Wild West, and James in Outlaw.

Who else is in the cast?

Other cast members include: Gratiela Brancusi as Noemi, Malcolm Stephenson as Nikolai, Anna Fiamora as Risa, Amanda Jaros as Alina, Jordan Walker Ross

as Mikel, and Konstantin Melikhov as Klaus.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the UK release date of 1883?

1883 will premiere in the UK at the same time as Paramount Plus launches here, on 22 June.

Other titles that will be available to watch in the UK from 22 June on Paramount Plus include: The Offer, The Man Who Fell To Earth, and Star Trek Strange New Worlds.

Will there be a season 2 of 1883?

Another season, titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, though it has not yet started production.