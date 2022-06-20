The First Lady is a Paramount + series that follows the lives of three women who were all married to the President of the United States at different times throughout history

Paramount + is launching in the UK on 22 June and bringing with it a whole host of bingeable shows.

One of these is The First Lady, a series which follows three wives of different Presidents of the United States, and their lives before and during their time at the White House.

The historical series switches between the three First Ladies and their husbands each episode, taking us through a world war, a gun violence epidemic, and one of the wake of one of the most shocking political scandals in American history (before Trump took office and made Watergate look tame).

The First Lady cast

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama we First Lady from 2009-2017, and the series follows her through her time at the law firm where she met future president Barack Obama, up to her time in the White House where she led her own national campaigns.

Davis is an Oscar-winning actor who won the award for her role in the film Fences alongside Denzel Washington. She has also starred in several acclaimed films including The Help, Widows, Doubt, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, is shown as he moves from a law internship up to the highest public office in the country, and to his last days in office.

Fagbenle starred as Frank in the comedy drama series Looking, Cameron Lautner in WeCrashed, and Luke Bankole in the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford

Ford was Second Lady for less than a year before becoming First Lady for two and a half years following Richard Nixon’s resignation, and during her life she struggled with addiction issues.

Pfeiffer is most well known for her role as Elvira in the Al Pacino gangster epic Scarface, and has also starred in the musical Hairspray and The Wasp in several Marvel movies.

Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford

Gerald Ford took over as President after Nixon resigned in disgrace in 1973, and then quickly pardoned his predecessor.

Eckhart is known for his role as Harvey Dent in superhero film The Dark Knight Rises, as well Nick Naylor in Thank You For Smoking, and Jeff Skiles in the biopic Sully.

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt

Roosevelt served as First Lady for longer than any other woman, over a tumultuous 12-year period that covered the end of the Great Depression and most of the Second World War.

Anderson previously starred as Margaret Thatcher in history series The Crown, and Jean Milburn in comedy series Sex Education.

Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt

Franklin Roosevelt, generally recognised as one of the best presidents the US has ever had, and is shown in the series crafting a radical response to the Great Depression and leading the nation through war.

Sutherland is known for playing action hero Jack Bauer in 24, Tom Kirkman in the mystery series Designated Survivor, and Clay Bryce in The Fugitive.

When is The First Lady release date?

The series will be available to watch in the UK from the first day that Paramount + launches here on 22 June.

Is there a trailer?