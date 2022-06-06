For All Mankind returns for a third season that sees NASA and the USSR compete to colonise Mars

For All Mankind, the acclaimed alternate history drama from Apple TV+, is returning on Friday 10 June for its third season.

The series – which stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, and Krys Marshall amongst others – reaches the 1990s with season 3, and follows attempts to colonise Mars.

Here’s everything you need to know about For All Mankind Season 3.

What is it about?

For All Mankind is an alternate history drama that asks what if the Soviet Union were the first country to put a man on the moon – how would that impact the space race, how would that impact the Cold War, would they both continue for much longer than they did in real life?

Season 3 sees NASA and the still-existing USSR competing to the be the first group to colonise Mars in the 1990s – with private companies entering the space race for the first time too.

Who stars in For All Mankind season 3?

Joel Kinnaman stars as Ed Baldwin, a NASA astronaut turned key administrator and flight trainer. In film, Kinnaman is best known for appearing in Suicide Squad and its sequel The Suicide Squad, while on television you might recognise him from The Killing, Altered Carbon, and House of Cards.

Shantel VanSanten plays Karen Baldwin, Ed’s wife. VanSanten is probably best known for playing Patty Spivot on superhero drama The Flash, but you might also know her from One Tree Hill and Shooter. She’s also appeared in the films The Final Destination, You and I, and Something Wicked.

Wrenn Schmidt plays Margo Madison, a key NASA leader. On television, Schmidt has appeared in Boardwalk Empire, The Americans, and Person of Interest. She can next be seen in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film, simply titled Nope.

Jodi Balfour plays Ellen Wilson, a former astronaut with political ambitious. Balfour will likely be most recognisable for roles in Rellik, True Detective, Primeval: New World, and The Crown. She can next be seen in Apple TV+ drama Ted Lasso.

They’re joined by Sonya Walger (Coupling), Coral Peña, and Krys Marshall amongst others. Edi Gathegi (House) joins Season 3 as a new character, an Elon Musk-esque private entrepreneur called Dev Ayesa.

Who writes and directs For All Mankind?

The series was co-created by Ronald D. Moore (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

At present, there’s not much information about the individual writers and directors involved with Season 3, but we’ll update this article once it becomes available.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can see it right here.

When and how can I watch For All Mankind season 3?

For All Mankind season 3 will begin on Apple TV+ on Friday 10 June, with new episodes released weekly.

Only the very first episode of season 3, ‘Polaris’, will be available on Friday 10 June – unlike in previous years, only one episode will be released each week.

How many episodes is For All Mankind season 3?

For All Mankind season 3 will be ten episodes total, as has been the case in previous years. Each episode will be 50 minutes to an hour in length.

How many seasons of For All Mankind are there going to be?

Showrunner Ronald D. Moore has spoken about a “7-year plan” for the series, taking For All Mankind from the space race in the 1960s to a completely different future in the 2030s.

Why should I watch For All Mankind season 3?